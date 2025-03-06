MLS QUEST digital scavenger hunt introduces game-changing new features

MLS QUEST, the premier digital collection experience for soccer fans, is taking the fan experience to new levels by offering new features designed to reward more players with even bigger prizes.

The successful beta phase of MLS QUEST attracted nearly 10,000 engaged users and over 600 completed game Quests. Players have already unlocked over $30,000 of incredible rewards, including:

Fanatics and adidas merchandise credits

2025 MLS Regular Season Tickets

Exclusive "Key Play of the Game" medallions and purchase credits

In addition, one Grand Prize Winner claimed the MLS Ultimate Experience, which featured a travel voucher and tickets to the highly anticipated El Tráfico matchup, the MLS All-Star Game, and an Inter Miami match, among other prizes.

“I was in complete disbelief when I received the news that I won the MLS Ultimate Experience! Such an amazing opportunity to receive from MLS QUEST and Sweet. Can hardly wait for each of these experiences to start!” said Sharron D, winner of the inaugural MLS Ultimate Experience.

"We’ve been absolutely blown away by the response to MLS QUEST so far. Seeing nearly 10,000 fans dive into the beta, complete hundreds of Quests, and engage with the platform regularly has exceeded our expectations," said Tom Mizzone, CEO of Sweet. "And today’s announcement is just the tip of the spear of a fun journey we have planned for MLS fans.”

Timed in accordance with the 30th MLS season that is now underway, MLS QUEST is taking the collection experience even further with brand-new features that give fans more opportunities to complete Quests and unlock even bigger rewards:

Collector Progression Bar: Every Quest completed moves players up the Progression Bar, unlocking exclusive rewards and rare Key Plays.

New Ways to Collect

Expanded Pick-Up Zones – More opportunities to grab FREE Key Plays in the real world including in-venue LED boards and more! Visit the MLS QUEST blog to get clues on where to collect!

– More opportunities to grab FREE Key Plays in the real world including in-venue LED boards and more! Visit the MLS QUEST blog to get clues on where to collect! Make Your Home a Pick-Up Zone – Fans can claim FREE Key Plays instantly by scanning QR codes in MLS Quest ads while watching from home or streaming matches, turning viewership interactions into rewards.

– Fans can claim FREE Key Plays instantly by scanning QR codes in MLS Quest ads while watching from home or streaming matches, turning viewership interactions into rewards. Packs for Sale – Limited to only 250 packs, each containing 12 highlights, including Rare, Limited, Core, and one Mystery Key Play.

Coming soon: Collection Quests – In addition to live Game Quests, fans can now chase themed collections such as:

International Stars

Recent Player Transfers

Signature Celebrations

Legends, Rising Stars, Bitter Rivals, Hat Tricks, and Defensive Specialists

With these exciting new features, MLS QUEST is turning the passion and energy of MLS matches into real rewards through fun and engaging digital play.