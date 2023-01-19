MLS preseason 2023: Colorado Rapids rout Celaya FC, Darren Yapi scores brace

The second day of 2023 MLS preseason competition featured only one match, with the Colorado Rapids brushing aside second-division Mexican team Celaya FC in Santiago de Queréto, Mexico.

Colorado Rapids 3, Celaya 0

Second-half substitute Darren Yapi scored twice and striker Diego Rubio added a third as Colorado beat Liga de Expansión MX side Celaya FC 3-0 in the Rapids' first preseason match of 2023.

Yapi, a US youth international who signed a homegrown contract with Colorado before the 2021 season, is looking to build on a 2022 campaign where earned 165 minutes in 11 appearances (one start).

Rubio's goal continued his scintillating 2022 form. The Chilean international put up 16g/7a last season, his most prolific campaign since joining the league in 2016.

Goals

  • 63' – COL – Darren Yapi
  • 87' – COL – Diego Rubio
  • 90' – COL – Darren Yapi

Lineups

  • COL starting XI: William Yarbrough - Anthony Markanich, Lalas Abubakar, Gustavo Vallecilla, Sebastian Anderson - Oliver Larraz, Jack Price, Cole Bassett - Calvin Harris, Kévin Cabral, Michael Barrios
Colorado Rapids

