MLS preseason 2022: Sounders and Galaxy play two, Atlantic Cup rivals draw

And in the other Thursday game on the MLS preseason slate, the San Jose Earthquakes saw off USL Championship side Monterey Bay FC 4-2 after a slow start.

Later at the same event, Atlantic Cup rivals D.C. United and the New York Red Bulls played to a draw.

A week before Seattle Sounders FC open their Concacaf Champions League campaign, manager Brian Schmetzer's men closed out their preseason with a pair of matches against Western Conference rivals LA Galaxy on Thursday at the Coachella Valley Invitational in Indio, Calif.

Dejan Joveljic , who the Galaxy signed last summer as a U22 Initiative player, leveled the match after halftime.

In the first of two matches between familiar Western Conference foes, 2021 Sounders leading scorer Raul Ruidiaz picked up where he left off with a goal in a 1-1 draw, in which both teams played close to a first-choice starting XI.

Both teams emptied their benches in the second game, which the Galaxy ultimately won 4-2 after falling behind by a pair early.

Tom Barlow drew the Red Bulls level just after halftime, set up by this play from O'Vante Mullings, the 20th overall selection in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

Edison Flores marked his return from a productive World Cup Qualifying window with the Peru national team with the opening goal for D.C.

Atlantic Cup rivals D.C. United and the New York Red Bulls continued the Coachella Valley Invitational with a 1-1 draw later Thursday.

San Jose Earthquakes 4, Monterey Bay FC 2

The Earthquakes were at home Thursday, where they rallied for a 4-2 preseason victory over USL Championship side Monterey Bay FC powered by a talismanic performance from 18-year-old homegrown forward Cade Cowell.

After the Quakes trailed 2-1 at halftime, Cowell scored twice himself and also set up Jeremy Ebobisse, who is beginning his first full season in San Jose after arriving in a trade from Portland last summer.