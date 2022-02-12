MLS preseason 2022: Colorado Rapids, CF Montréal look toward CCL Round of 16

Just two weeks out from the 2022 campaign beginning, four MLS teams had preseason matches on Friday.
Here's what unfolded as the Colorado Rapids visited Orlando City SC, while CF Montréal and FC Cincinnati faced lower-division sides.
Both Colorado and Montréal now turn attention to next week's Concacaf Champions League Round of 16.
FC Cincinnati 4, St. Louis CITY SC 0
FC Cincinnati rode Luciano Acosta's brace to a 4-0 victory in their preseason matchup against St. Louis City SC's MLS NEXT Pro side in Clearwater, Florida.
The Argentine midfielder got the scoring started with an early penalty kick after Arquimides Ordonez was brought down, before adding his second of the day in the 36th minute.
2022 MLS SuperDraft pick Nick Markanich scored Cincinnati's third of the match off an assist from Brandon Vazquez, then center back Nick Hagglund rounded out the scoring with a late rebound finish.
Goals
- 11' — CIN — Luciano Acosta (PK)
- 36' — CIN — Luciano Acosta
- 63' — CIN — Nick Markanich
- 90' — CIN — Nick Hagglund
Lineup
- CIN starting XI: Alec Kann - Tyler Blackett, Geoff Cameron, Ray Gaddis, Ronald Matarrita, Yuya Kubo, Haris Medunjanin, Arquimides Ordonez, Harrison Robledo, Luciano Acosta, Brandon Vazquez
Orlando City SC 1, Colorado Rapids 1
The Colorado Rapids, nearing their 2022 CCL slate, battled back for a 1-1 draw against Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium.
The Lions went ahead in the third minute through center back Robin Jansson, who swept home a cross from speedy right back Ruan.
But Colorado punched back on the stroke of halftime, with striker Diego Rubio tallying on a cross from Keegan Rosenberry.
Facundo Torres make his preseason debut for Orlando after being acquired as a Young Designated Player from Penarol in his native Uruguay. The Rapids, who now head to Guatemala to face Comunicaciones FC in the CCL Round of 16, saw offseason additions Bryan Acosta and Max Alves make their debuts.
Goals
- 3' — ORL — Robin Jansson
- 45' — COL — Diego Rubio
Lineups
- ORL starting XI: Pedro Gallese - Ruan, Robin Jansson, Rodrigo Schlegel, Joao Moutinho - Cesar Araujo, Sebas Mendez, Mauricio Pereyra - Facundo Torres, Alexandre Pato, Benji Michel
- COL starting XI: William Yarbrough - Lucas Esteves, Auston Trusty, Danny Wilson, Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry - Collen Warner, Jack Price - Jonathan Lewis, Michael Barrios, Diego Rubio
CF Montréal 2, Miami FC 1
Before traveling to Mexico to face Santos Laguna in Leg 1 of their CCL Round of 16 series, CF Montréal earned a 2-1 victory over USL Championship side Miami FC.
Little information is publicly available about the scrimmage, though CFM scored on either side of halftime before fending off the second-division club's comeback attempt.
Goals
- 30' — MTL
- 51' — MTL
- 80' — MFC
Lineups
No lineup information provided