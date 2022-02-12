MLS preseason 2022: Colorado Rapids, CF Montréal look toward CCL Round of 16

Both Colorado and Montréal now turn attention to next week's Concacaf Champions League Round of 16.

Just two weeks out from the 2022 campaign beginning, four MLS teams had preseason matches on Friday.

2022 MLS SuperDraft pick Nick Markanich scored Cincinnati's third of the match off an assist from Brandon Vazquez , then center back Nick Hagglund rounded out the scoring with a late rebound finish.

The Argentine midfielder got the scoring started with an early penalty kick after Arquimides Ordonez was brought down, before adding his second of the day in the 36th minute.

FC Cincinnati rode Luciano Acosta 's brace to a 4-0 victory in their preseason matchup against St. Louis City SC 's MLS NEXT Pro side in Clearwater, Florida.

Orlando City SC 1, Colorado Rapids 1

The Colorado Rapids, nearing their 2022 CCL slate, battled back for a 1-1 draw against Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium.

The Lions went ahead in the third minute through center back Robin Jansson, who swept home a cross from speedy right back Ruan.

But Colorado punched back on the stroke of halftime, with striker Diego Rubio tallying on a cross from Keegan Rosenberry.