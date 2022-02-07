MLS preseason 2022: Atlanta United, Vancouver Whitecaps rebound vs. Mexican teams 

Here's how the two clubs fared, with both battling back to earn results in the second half.

Celaya FC 1, Atlanta United 2

Atlanta United kicked off the Mexico-based leg of their preseason schedule with a 2-1 win over Liga de Expansión MX (second-tier) side Celaya FC.

After facing an early 1-0 hole, the Five Stripes answered back via an own goal that winger Luiz Araujo forced. Then midfielder Jake Mulraney cut back onto his left and finished past Celaya's goalkeeper for an advantage ATLUTD held until full-time.

Head coach Gonzalo Pineda opted for a veteran-heavy first XI during the first two 30-minute periods, then swapped in a younger XI for the last frame.