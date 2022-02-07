MLS preseason 2022: Atlanta United, Vancouver Whitecaps rebound vs. Mexican teams 

Sunday's MLS preseason slate featured Atlanta United and Vancouver Whitecaps FC squaring off against Mexican opposition.
Here's how the two clubs fared, with both battling back to earn results in the second half.
Celaya FC 1, Atlanta United 2
Atlanta United kicked off the Mexico-based leg of their preseason schedule with a 2-1 win over Liga de Expansión MX (second-tier) side Celaya FC.
After facing an early 1-0 hole, the Five Stripes answered back via an own goal that winger Luiz Araujo forced. Then midfielder Jake Mulraney cut back onto his left and finished past Celaya's goalkeeper for an advantage ATLUTD held until full-time.
Head coach Gonzalo Pineda opted for a veteran-heavy first XI during the first two 30-minute periods, then swapped in a younger XI for the last frame.
Atlanta have been training in Guadalajara and have two more friendlies remaining in Mexico, including against Liga MX powerhouse Chivas on Feb. 13.
Goals
- CFC — Fernando Illescas
- ATL — Own goal
- ATL — Jake Mulraney
Lineups
- ATL starting XI: Brad Guzan - Andrew Gutman, Alex De John, George Campbell, Ronald Hernández - Ozzie Alonso, Matheus Rossetto, Franco Ibarra - Luiz Araújo, Josef Martínez, Tyler Wolff
- ATL second XI: Bobby Shuttleworth - Caleb Wiley, Mikey Ambrose, Alex De John, Aiden McFadden - Jake Mulraney, Amar Sejdić, Noah Cobb - Danny Centeno, Jackson Conway, Machop Chol
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, Club Tijuana 2
Vancouver clawed back a 2-2 draw against Club Tijuana in their first preseason match this year, meeting the Liga MX side in San Diego, California.
The Whitecaps opened the scoring in the fifth minute through midfielder Leonard Owusu, who collected a Ryan Gauld corner kick and finished inside the penalty area.
After Club Tijuana scored twice, including from an Erik Godoy own goal, Vancouver equalized in the 78th minute through veteran striker Tosaint Ricketts' opportunistic rebound pounce.
Head coach Vanni Sartini’s group still has three more preseason matches scheduled before MLS is Back weekend Feb. 26-27.
Goals
- 5’ — VAN — Leonard Owusu
- 66’ — TIJ — Érik Godoy (OG)
- 75’ — TIJ — Christian Leyva
- 78’ — VAN — Tosaint Ricketts
Lineups
- VAN starting XI: Thomas Hasal - Tristan Blackmon, Ranko Veselinović, Florian Jungwirth - Leonard Owusu - Marcus Godinho, Russell Teibert (Pedro Vite 27'), Ryan Gauld, Cristian Dájome - Brian White, Déiber Caicedo
- VAN second XI: Max Anchor - Matteo Campagna, Érik Godoy, Jake Nerwinski - Michael Baldisimo - Javain Brown (David Egbo 77'), Vasco Fry (Giovanni Aguilar 69'), Pedro Vite (Ali Ahmed 69'), Ryan Raposo; Tosaint Ricketts, Emiliano Brienza