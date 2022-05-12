MLS NEXT Flex provides final push for MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs

The race for spots in the 2022 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs continues from May 13-17 when MLS NEXT Flex is held at the Maryland SoccerPlex in Boyds, Maryland.

The competition will feature 64 of the best MLS NEXT clubs from the U15, U16, U17 and U19 age groups, with 16 teams in each age division able to secure a place in the impending MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.

The 2021-22 MLS NEXT season culminates with the 2022 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs, which will occur at Toyota Soccer Center in Frisco, Texas from June 25 to July 3. That event will feature the top 128 teams in the program, breaking down as 32 from each age group.

“The assembled group of clubs at MLS NEXT Flex represent the best academies across the United States and Canada, all of which have demonstrated a strong history of player development and sought the highest levels of competition,” MLS Vice President, Player and Youth Development Fred Lipka said in a release. “MLS NEXT Flex is an essential addition to the MLS NEXT season and developmental process and will be instrumental in further enhancing the competition in our league.”