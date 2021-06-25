MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs to show "unlimited" potential for youth development

Fred Lipka likes to talk about foundational pillars of youth development in regards to MLS NEXT, the league's first-year player development platform.

As MLS' Technical Director of Youth Development, it is his job, after all.

The most important pillar, Lipka is quick to point out, is competition. And the platform's most important competition is the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase, which begin this Friday in the Dallas area with 128 teams chasing inaugural MLS NEXT Cup titles in the U-15, U-16, U-17 and U-19 age groups.

“The quality is going to be good," Lipka told media on Thursday. "We have 4,000 players who are the best in the country. There are players who have signed MLS and USL contracts. Some may stay with their clubs, which proves the system works.”