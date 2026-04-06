Generation adidas Cup: Seattle's Cristopher Batiz takes home award

Champions were crowned this past Saturday at the 2026 Generation adidas Cup, as international teams departed as champions.
It marked the first time since the format switched to two age groups that an MLS side didn't capture at least one of the trophies.
Red Bull Bragantino (Brazil) topped FC Copenhagen (Denmark) in the Under-16 finale. Meanwhile, Valencia CF (Spain) beat Seattle Sounders FC in the U-15 title game. That marked the second GA Cup triumph in three years for the LaLiga outfit.
Valencia's title-winning sides paced this year’s GA Cup individual awards.
Under-15
- MVP presented by adidas: Pablo Jiménez Luque, Valencia CF
- Defensive MVP: Iker Frías Barrajon, Valencia CF
- Top Scorer: Cristopher Batiz, Seattle Sounders FC
With their tournament win, it was no surprise to see Valencia walk away with two of the three individual honors.
Central midfielder Pablo Jiménez Luque helped run the show, spurring on a team that didn’t lose any of their seven matches in Florida. His ability to dictate the tempo, circulate the ball, and win possession to jump-start his team’s attack was critical.
Valencia center back Iker Frías Barrajon was named Defensive MVP. Supporting his central midfield teammate Jiménez Luque, Barrajon's commanding presence at the back helped his side win six of their seven games en route to the title.
Seattle Sounders forward Cristopher Batiz finished as Top Scorer in the U-15 age group. Recently signed by Tacoma Defiance in MLS NEXT Pro, the left-footed attacker powered Seattle to the final with six goals.
Under-16
- MVP presented by adidas: Joebis Ferreira Pereira, Red Bulls Bragantino
- Defensive MVP: Tristan Vistisen Christensen, FC Copenhagen
- Top Scorer: Santiago Leandro Descarrega, Boca Juniors
Red Bull Bragantino left back Joebis Ferreira Pereira earned MVP honors after his side won the U-16 title. Tirelessly patrolling his flank and adding a significant contribution, his assist in the final punctuated a week’s work. His defensive effort also helped keep a clean sheet in the 1-0 defeat of FC Copenhagen.
Helping lock down things from his central midfield spot, FC Copenhagen's Tristan Vistisen Christensen earned Defensive MVP honors. Despite the setback in the final, Christensen helped lead his team to four shutouts in seven matches. He assisted on both goals in a 2-1 quarterfinal win against Real Salt Lake, and his on-ball work was just as significant and impressive.
Part of Argentinian powerhouse Boca Juniors, Santiago Leandro Descarrega scored six goals from his team’s six games, despite a Round of 16 exit versus Seattle Sounders. Descarrega found the back of the net four times in the three group games, including the game-winner in a 2-1 defeat of LA Galaxy.