Generation adidas Cup: Seattle's Cristopher Batiz takes home award

Champions were crowned this past Saturday at the 2026 Generation adidas Cup, as international teams departed as champions.

Red Bull Bragantino (Brazil) topped FC Copenhagen (Denmark) in the Under-16 finale. Meanwhile, Valencia CF (Spain) beat Seattle Sounders FC in the U-15 title game. That marked the second GA Cup triumph in three years for the LaLiga outfit.

It marked the first time since the format switched to two age groups that an MLS side didn't capture at least one of the trophies.

A moment for the men who reigned supreme 👑 Congratulations to the 2026 GA Cup MVP Pres. by @adidasfootball in their respective age groups. #GenerationadidasCup | @adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/26KLCA2CXp

Seattle Sounders forward Cristopher Batiz finished as Top Scorer in the U-15 age group. Recently signed by Tacoma Defiance in MLS NEXT Pro , the left-footed attacker powered Seattle to the final with six goals.

Valencia center back Iker Frías Barrajon was named Defensive MVP. Supporting his central midfield teammate Jiménez Luque, Barrajon's commanding presence at the back helped his side win six of their seven games en route to the title.

Central midfielder Pablo Jiménez Luque helped run the show, spurring on a team that didn’t lose any of their seven matches in Florida. His ability to dictate the tempo, circulate the ball, and win possession to jump-start his team’s attack was critical.

With their tournament win, it was no surprise to see Valencia walk away with two of the three individual honors.

Under-16

MVP presented by adidas: Joebis Ferreira Pereira, Red Bulls Bragantino

Joebis Ferreira Pereira, Red Bulls Bragantino Defensive MVP: Tristan Vistisen Christensen, FC Copenhagen

Tristan Vistisen Christensen, FC Copenhagen Top Scorer: Santiago Leandro Descarrega, Boca Juniors

Red Bull Bragantino left back Joebis Ferreira Pereira earned MVP honors after his side won the U-16 title. Tirelessly patrolling his flank and adding a significant contribution, his assist in the final punctuated a week’s work. His defensive effort also helped keep a clean sheet in the 1-0 defeat of FC Copenhagen.

Helping lock down things from his central midfield spot, FC Copenhagen's Tristan Vistisen Christensen earned Defensive MVP honors. Despite the setback in the final, Christensen helped lead his team to four shutouts in seven matches. He assisted on both goals in a 2-1 quarterfinal win against Real Salt Lake, and his on-ball work was just as significant and impressive.