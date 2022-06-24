MLS NEXT Cup guide: Teams and players to watch in Frisco

The 2021-22 edition of the MLS NEXT season draws to a close this weekend, with the Playoffs and Showcase set to begin on June 25 in Frisco, Texas.

Thirty-two teams in the four oldest age groups will play a knockout tournament to decide the four winners. Teams qualified for the Cup portion of the competition via regular season standings, or at the MLS NEXT Flex tournament.

Expect to see some unpredictable results as teams battle for postseason honors.