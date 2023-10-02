MLS Matchday 36 Previews: Back Houston to continue their top form vs CF Montréal

During Matchday 36, we will see Inter Miami continue their chase for a playoff spot on the road in Chicago, needing to make up four points with one game in hand and four teams to jump.

Importantly, we will also find out about Lionel Messi’s health and understand more about his expected playing minutes as we approach game time.

This weekend will feature some high-end battles with teams competing for higher playoff seeds and home-field advantage deep into the Audi MLS Playoffs. Columbus visiting New England and Atlanta visiting Philadelphia are two games that will have a significant impact on the playoff standings.

Neil FitzGerald here from The Game Day to look at the upcoming MLS matches for Matchday 36, taking place on Wednesday, Oct. 4th.

The MLS odds I used for my betting picks are current as of 11 a.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 2, at the indicated sportsbook for the wager.

Charlotte FC vs Toronto FC Preview

Despite outshooting New England 16-9 on Saturday, Charlotte only delivered two shots on target and a single goal in a disappointing 2-1 loss to New England.

Following this loss and a 3-0 loss to Cincinnati, Charlotte remained four points out of a playoff spot. Returning home against the basement-dwelling Reds should however provide a much-needed three-point injection this week.

Despite two goals from team legend and Canadian international Jonathan Osorio, the Reds fell to Cincinnati 3-2 at home on the weekend.

Toronto has cemented their place as the worst team of the season with a 12th loss in their last 13 games and eagerly awaits a much-needed culture change under the new manager John Herdman who takes over before this game.

FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls Preview

Following two road ties and a comprehensive 3-0 win over a strong Charlotte squad, Cincinnati scored three goals again on Saturday and took three points on the road in Toronto.

Finding the net won’t be as easy in this game playing against one of the toughest defensive teams in the league, but their 13-1-1 home record should get them across the line.

The Red Bulls followed their uncharacteristically high-scoring 5-3 road victory over D.C. United with an 18-shot performance at home versus Chicago on the weekend. Unfortunately, they couldn’t find the net and lost the match 1-0.

New York's expected Goal Differential (xGD) of nearly +10 is still third-best in the East, but a road win here is unlikely.

CF Montréal vs Houston Dynamo FC Preview

CF Montréal were badly outplayed in a 3-0 loss in Orlando on Saturday, and they have not won a game in their last six matches.

The team’s xGD (10.4) is easily the worst for a playoff team in the Eastern Conference, and their recent struggles suggest this is a team to avoid this weekend.

The Dynamo have been playing high-level football and have outscored their opponents 16-4 over their last eight games. They were triumphant over Inter Miami in the US Open final and followed that up with a tight 0-0 draw in their Texas rivalry with Dallas on the weekend.

While road wins have been rare this season, this game might be the time to take advantage of longer odds.