MLS Matchday 33 Previews: Back Orlando City to continue stellar road form vs. NYCFC.

During Matchday 33, we will see Inter Miami continue their quest for a playoff spot by hosting a struggling Toronto FC while LAFC will have a chance to make up three points in their quest for top spot in the West as they visit St. Louis CITY SC.
Neil FitzGerald here from The Game Day to look at the upcoming MLS matches for Matchday 33, taking place on Wednesday, Sept. 20th.
The MLS odds I used for my betting picks are current as of 11 a.m. ET on Monday, Sep. 18, at the indicated sportsbook for the wager.
Charlotte FC vs. Philadelphia Union Preview
After the weekend’s 0-0 draw with DC United, Charlotte FC has now only lost once in ten league matches. They have only actually won a single match in their last 12, so this is a team riding the fine edge of mediocrity.
Despite the mixed signals here, the Crown is still only three points out of a playoff spot, and they are at home for this game.
The Philadelphia Union have only lost four times in their last 20 league games after a competitive 2-2 draw versus league-leading FC Cincinnati in their last match.
Philadelphia did blow a two-goal lead on the weekend, so they shouldn’t be content coming into this game and will attempt to improve their road record (5-7-2), where they’ve won two of three recently.
Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire Preview
After beating CF Montréal 4-2 on the road, the Columbus Crew came out on fire against Orlando City on the weekend and were winning 3-1 with 17 minutes remaining.
Columbus ended up as shocking 4-3 losers as they gave up 3 unanswered goals. The Crew continues to rack up goals, leading the East with 57, and they’ve only lost a single game at home this season, so they should remain a strong favorite.
Despite a 0-0 draw on the road against CF Montréal, Chicago Fire FC has not won in five matches since the break, including four successive losses before last weekend.
The Fire have scored once in their last five games, and their road record (3-8-3) does not inspire confidence.
D.C. United vs. Atlanta United Preview
After three losses, D.C. United is now undefeated in their last three and have not conceded a single goal in those matches. The team sits precariously in 9th place, holding onto the last playoff spot, but their renewed commitment to defense will be tested versus the high-flying attack from Atlanta United.
The Five Stripes followed a tightly contested 2-2 draw away to FC Dallas with an explosive 5-2 statement victory at home over Inter Miami on the weekend.
Atlanta United is now tied for second in MLS in scoring (56 goals), and they’ve only lost once in their last five.
Inter Miami CF vs. Toronto FC Preview
After their first loss (5-2 in Atlanta) since their roster overhaul, Inter Miami still has to pass five teams to make the playoffs, and the gap is now up to seven points.
While Lionel Messi missed the last game and stayed at home in Miami, his presence in the starting lineup could have a significant impact on the odds here.
Despite the celebration of Michael Bradley’s 300th game for the club, The Reds were not able to protect a 1-0 lead and lost 2-1 to Vancouver on the weekend.
The team will look to find some chemistry before newly appointed coach and former Canadian national team coach John Herdman takes over.
CF Montréal vs. FC Cincinnati Preview
After CF Montréal lost 4-2 at home to the Columbus Crew last week, they played at home again on the weekend, and despite 19 shots, they tied Chicago Fire FC 0-0.
The team’s xGD( -4.8) is the worst for a playoff team in the Eastern Conference, and while their home record (9-4-1) remains robust, they are a risky wager and longshot versus top-of-the-table FC Cincinnati.
Following a disappointing loss to Orlando City last week and then falling behind 2-0 in Philadelphia over the weekend, FC Cincinnati fought back for a valiant 2-2 road draw.
Things will not be easy this week versus a tough CF Montréal squad that plays especially tough at home, so best to watch this one from the betting sidelines.
New York City FC vs. Orlando City Preview
With NYCFC’s scoreless draw with the Red Bulls in their last match, they are now undefeated in three, but the reality is they have only won twice in their previous 20 league games. This, in combination with the Lion's strong recent play, suggests this is not a good week to back NYCFC for a result.
After a pleasantly surprising 1-0 road win over FC Cincinnati last week, Orlando City showed incredible resilience to overcome a 3-1 deficit to Columbus on the weekend.
Scoring in the 8th minute of injury time, Orlando preserved an unbeaten streak of six games (winning 4-3) and has now only lost twice in their previous 18. This is a team worth watching and supporting when the odds are right.
NEW YORK CITY FC vs ORLANDO CITY PICK: Orlando City To Win (+300) • PointsBet Sportsbook. Orlando’s has the most road wins in MLS so the odds here are too attractive to resist.
New York Red Bulls vs. Austin FC Preview
Despite continued strong play, the Red Bulls have not won in four matches after a competitive 0-0 defensive Hudson River Derby.
The squad has difficulty finding the net, with only 24 goals scored across all league matches, but their expected Goal Differential (xGD) of +7.7 is still third-best in the Eastern Conference, so they may be worth a look if the odds are attractive.
Austin FC has only won once in their last seven league matches and are now on the outside of the playoff picture behind multiple teams in the Western Conference.
ATX will attempt to get back on track versus the defensive Red Bulls this week, but they are not an attractive wagering option.
- NEW YORK RED BULLS vs. AUSTIN FC PICK: Total Goals Under 1.5 (+300) • PointsBet Sportsbook. The Red Bulls defense will keep Austin in check, and their offense rarely scores more than a single goal per game.
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC Preview
The Houston Dynamo have been playing inspired football since the Leagues Cup break and have outscored their two opponents 11-1 over their first five games. This includes a 1-1 draw with St. Louis CITY SC in their last match.
Houston is 9-2-3 at home and have only conceded a single goal in their last six league matches. They are worth a look over the season’s final weeks.
Vancouver has lost only once in their last seven matches and have started a seven-game road trip with three victories, including their latest, a 2-1 comeback victory in Toronto.
While their overall road record is still mediocre at 4-5-4, the Whitecaps' recent form indicates they are a team worth considering support if the odds are attractive.
Sporting Kansas City vs. Nashville SC Preview
Sporting Kansas City has won three of four matches after a 1-0 win over Minnesota over the weekend. The team has moved to within a single point of a playoff spot, but they will need to continue their recent trend of results to become attractive as a betting option.
Despite an impressive run in the Leagues Cup, the dire reality of the situation is setting in for Nashville SC.
The Coyotes have not won a game in six and only once in their last nine matches. They have been falling down the Eastern Conference standings and are on the verge of dropping out of the top seven if the poor results continue.
St Louis CITY SC vs. LAFC Preview
St. Louis CITY FC salvaged a 1-1 draw against Houston over the weekend with an 87th-minute goal despite only owning 35% of ball possession. They have won their last four games at home and feature a Western Conference-best 10 home wins on the season.
LAFC ended their three-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over their cross-city rivals last weekend. They are within six points of conference-leading St. Louis CITY SC, so this game will go a long way to deciding the winner of the Western Conference.
LAFC's xGD (+12.9) is second-best in MLS, but they will need to overcome their weak road record (3-5-4) to finish strong.
Colorado Rapids vs. Seattle Sounders FC Preview
Despite being outshot 17-8, the Rapids scored their first two goals in their last six games and beat New England 2-1 on the weekend. Expect Colorado to play tight and try to find a surprise goal, but this is not wagering territory.
The Sounders xGD (+13.5) leads MLS, and their solid road record (5-5-4) indicates the potentially attractive road team odds are worth following here.
Seattle is now undefeated in four matches, including four games on the road, with their latest being a 1-1 draw against FC Dallas.
- COLORADO RAPIDS vs SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC: Seattle To Win (+160) • PointsBet Sportsbook. Seattle’s road record combined with Colorado’s home record makes this an easy bet to back.
Real Salt Lake vs. FC Dallas Preview
Real Salt Lake has lost three of their last four matches, with the sole win coming versus the lowly Colorado Rapids.
Before this rough patch, they had been one of the league's strongest squads and had been on a nine-game unbeaten streak. They will look to change their current momentum at home this week, but it’s premature to back them with a wager.
Dallas FC has come out of the break and received points in four of their first five games back, including 3 ties and one victory. They still sit on the outside of the playoff picture and will need to find ways to score in order to complement their strong defense (31 goals allowed) if they are to move up the standings.
LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United Preview
Following last weekend's 4-2 loss to LAFC, The Galaxy lost only their second match in 12 games. The Galaxy were building momentum towards a playoff spot, and this will be a battle between two teams with solid recent results.
Minnesota had only lost three games in their previous 16 before the weekend’s 1-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City. The loss was unfortunate as they outshot Kansas City 14-5. The team’s expected Goal Differential (+9.3) over the season highlights that this team’s performance is for real and this match promises to be competitive based on their strong road record (6-6-2).
Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes Preview
Portland is unbeaten in four games after their 2-1 road win in Austin on the weekend. The recent results are impressive, and the Timbers have moved firmly into the playoff picture. The team has played well at home this season with seven wins, and they are playing a San Jose team midweek that has only won twice on the road this year.
San Jose outlasted Real Salt Lake on the weekend and came away with three important points after their 2-1 victory. The Quakes are solidly in 7th place in the Western Conference now, but their negative (-7.8) xGD (expected goal differential) on the season makes this a difficult team to bet on.