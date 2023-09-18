MLS Matchday 33 Previews: Back Orlando City to continue stellar road form vs. NYCFC.

During Matchday 33, we will see Inter Miami continue their quest for a playoff spot by hosting a struggling Toronto FC while LAFC will have a chance to make up three points in their quest for top spot in the West as they visit St. Louis CITY SC.

Neil FitzGerald here from The Game Day to look at the upcoming MLS matches for Matchday 33, taking place on Wednesday, Sept. 20th.

The MLS odds I used for my betting picks are current as of 11 a.m. ET on Monday, Sep. 18, at the indicated sportsbook for the wager.

Charlotte FC vs. Philadelphia Union Preview

After the weekend’s 0-0 draw with DC United, Charlotte FC has now only lost once in ten league matches. They have only actually won a single match in their last 12, so this is a team riding the fine edge of mediocrity.

Despite the mixed signals here, the Crown is still only three points out of a playoff spot, and they are at home for this game.

The Philadelphia Union have only lost four times in their last 20 league games after a competitive 2-2 draw versus league-leading FC Cincinnati in their last match.

Philadelphia did blow a two-goal lead on the weekend, so they shouldn’t be content coming into this game and will attempt to improve their road record (5-7-2), where they’ve won two of three recently.

Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire Preview

After beating CF Montréal 4-2 on the road, the Columbus Crew came out on fire against Orlando City on the weekend and were winning 3-1 with 17 minutes remaining.

Columbus ended up as shocking 4-3 losers as they gave up 3 unanswered goals. The Crew continues to rack up goals, leading the East with 57, and they’ve only lost a single game at home this season, so they should remain a strong favorite.

Despite a 0-0 draw on the road against CF Montréal, Chicago Fire FC has not won in five matches since the break, including four successive losses before last weekend.

The Fire have scored once in their last five games, and their road record (3-8-3) does not inspire confidence.

D.C. United vs. Atlanta United Preview

After three losses, D.C. United is now undefeated in their last three and have not conceded a single goal in those matches. The team sits precariously in 9th place, holding onto the last playoff spot, but their renewed commitment to defense will be tested versus the high-flying attack from Atlanta United.

The Five Stripes followed a tightly contested 2-2 draw away to FC Dallas with an explosive 5-2 statement victory at home over Inter Miami on the weekend.

Atlanta United is now tied for second in MLS in scoring (56 goals), and they’ve only lost once in their last five.

Inter Miami CF vs. Toronto FC Preview

After their first loss (5-2 in Atlanta) since their roster overhaul, Inter Miami still has to pass five teams to make the playoffs, and the gap is now up to seven points.

While Lionel Messi missed the last game and stayed at home in Miami, his presence in the starting lineup could have a significant impact on the odds here.

Despite the celebration of Michael Bradley’s 300th game for the club, The Reds were not able to protect a 1-0 lead and lost 2-1 to Vancouver on the weekend.

The team will look to find some chemistry before newly appointed coach and former Canadian national team coach John Herdman takes over.

CF Montréal vs. FC Cincinnati Preview

After CF Montréal lost 4-2 at home to the Columbus Crew last week, they played at home again on the weekend, and despite 19 shots, they tied Chicago Fire FC 0-0.

The team’s xGD( -4.8) is the worst for a playoff team in the Eastern Conference, and while their home record (9-4-1) remains robust, they are a risky wager and longshot versus top-of-the-table FC Cincinnati.

Following a disappointing loss to Orlando City last week and then falling behind 2-0 in Philadelphia over the weekend, FC Cincinnati fought back for a valiant 2-2 road draw.

Things will not be easy this week versus a tough CF Montréal squad that plays especially tough at home, so best to watch this one from the betting sidelines.

New York City FC vs. Orlando City Preview

With NYCFC’s scoreless draw with the Red Bulls in their last match, they are now undefeated in three, but the reality is they have only won twice in their previous 20 league games. This, in combination with the Lion's strong recent play, suggests this is not a good week to back NYCFC for a result.

After a pleasantly surprising 1-0 road win over FC Cincinnati last week, Orlando City showed incredible resilience to overcome a 3-1 deficit to Columbus on the weekend.

Scoring in the 8th minute of injury time, Orlando preserved an unbeaten streak of six games (winning 4-3) and has now only lost twice in their previous 18. This is a team worth watching and supporting when the odds are right.