MLS Matchday 25 Previews: Expect a high score when New England hosts Atlanta

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION vs ATLANTA UNITED PICK : Total Goals over 3.5 (+154) FanDuel Sportsbook. Both sides score a ton of goals and also concede regularly, so bet on the fireworks.

They have only lost once in their last five road games (and ten games total), so it’s not beyond the pale, but safer bets here are based on expected combined goal scoring.

Coming off an impressive 1-0 road win against CF Montreal - a team that plays very tough at home, Atlanta will attempt to recreate their road magic this weekend. Atlanta is two points behind New England and can catch them with a road win here.

Going home should reignite their recent run of form, supported by their undefeated record (7-0-3) in front of their fans.

The Revolution were unbeaten in seven games before their 2-1 loss in New York to the Red Bulls last week. The Revs were outshot 22-6 and only had ball possession 42% of the time against a team much lower in the standings.

The MLS odds I use for my betting picks are current as of 2 p.m. ET on July 10th at the indicated sportsbook.

Neil FitzGerald here from The Game Day to look at the upcoming matches for Matchday 25 in Major League Soccer.

In Matchday 25, we can expect an exciting match-up of trending teams when Real Salt Lake visits Sporting Kansas City and a battle of two other Western Conference heavyweights in Los Angeles FC and St Louis City FC.

Colorado also put a notch in their home win column, in addition to two road wins for Austin (in Minnesota) and Seattle (in Vancouver).

Last week, we saw an expected explosion of goals in the Real Salt Lake versus Orlando game, but we didn’t forecast that only one team would score all of them.

New York Red Bulls vs Cincinnati Preview

The Red Bulls pulled off another home win with a big 2-1 victory over New England last week. They were the well-deserved winners, generously outshooting their opponents again (22-6) while playing stellar on the back end.

They have the second-fewest goals allowed in the Eastern Conference, and points this week could see them jump into the playoff picture.

While Cincinnati is still leading in the Supporter’s Shield race with only two losses this season, they have only won once in their last five games.

They will continue to miss two players to the US Gold Cup team this weekend, including striker Brandon Vazquez who played the super-sub and hero for the US team earlier this week in their penalties win over Canada. Now is not yet the time to invest here.

Chicago Fire vs FC Montreal Preview

Chicago has won three out of their last four matches, with their latest coming in a surprising 1-0 victory over Nashville on the weekend. While the points were welcome and bolstered Chicago’s home record (3-1-6), the Fire were outshot 18-6 and only managed a single shot on target.

Betting on Chicago now is optimistic, and it’s best to wait and watch for increased consistency.

Montréal is coming off back-to-back 1-0 home losses to NYCFC and Atlanta.

While shocking considering they were 7-1 at home before those games, Montreal did exercise firm control over large parts of both games, with possession pushing towards 60% in each, so all is not lost with this team just yet.

However, with their 1-8-2 road record, it’s best to wait until Montreal is back at home to invest heavily.

Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United Preview

Coming off three wins in a row, Houston is now winless in three matches with two losses, followed by a 2-2 tie with Sporting Kansas City.

While it’s likely best to wait and watch for some consistency before investing here, it’s worth noting that the Dynamo did dominate large parts of their last match, outshooting Kansas City 19-5 and holding 59% possession.

Minnesota United has won once in their last seven matches after a tough 4-1 loss to Austin last weekend. They did manage to fire 23 shots in the game but will need to figure out a way to convert those into goals before they are a betting target.

They are just outside the playoff picture and must move soon to secure a spot.

Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake Preview

After a solid 2-2 result on the road against Houston last weekend, Sporting Kansas City has only lost 3 of their last 13 games. They are a team moving in the right direction but continue to suffer from some inconsistency.

They are 5-2 in their previous seven home games, so they will put up a battle for one of the league’s hottest teams in Real Salt Lake. Unless the odds are fantastic, this is not the battle you want to get behind.

Salt Lake has lost only twice in their previous 15 league matches, and they are unbeaten in seven after a 4-0 dismantling of a strong Orlando squad on the weekend.

This team is one of the hottest teams in the league right now, and their road record (6-3-2) suggests this may be one road team to back this week.