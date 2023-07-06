MLS Matchday 24 Previews: Back St. Louis on road trip

NYCFC will keep their run going against a formidable rival in Columbus, making any wager here a bit of a longshot.

NYCFC extended their unbeaten streak to seven matches with an impressive performance versus Charlotte mid-week. Although the result was only a 1-1 tie, New York dominated the game outshooting Charlotte 21-3.

Columbus conceded an injury-time goal to Miami’s Josef Martinez and lost two points mid-week in Miami. Despite that setback, they are now unbeaten in seven and lead MLS in goals scored (42).

While Cincinnati is still leading in the Supporter’s Shield race with only two losses after 20 games, they have only won once in their last four games. Expect Cincy to reestablish their position as a top squad with a strong effort on the road.

After a mid-week draw away to NYCFC, Charlotte will try to get back in the win column after having only won once in their last eight and having tied their previous four matches. Taking on the MLS-leading Cincinnati squad will provide a difficult challenge, but it would be a great way to get back into the playoff picture.

MLS odds I use for my betting picks are current as of noon ET on Thursday, July 6, at the indicated sportsbook.

Neil FitzGerald here from The Game Day to look at the upcoming matches for Matchday 24 in Major League Soccer.

Ahead in Matchday 24, we see an exciting matchup of trending teams when Orlando City SC visits Real Salt Lake and a game where unbeaten streaks are put on the line, with Columbus hosting New York FC.

This week has already seen a new record for attendance in Los Angeles and some injury-time excitement, with Miami claiming a draw at home in the dying minutes of their game against Columbus.

Toronto has only scored six goals in their last 12 games and has the second-worst offense in MLS. A bet here would be pure speculation, so best to avoid it.

The Reds continue to spiral with their latest 4-0 loss to Orlando, featuring zero shots on target.

The Revolution are now unbeaten in seven games and tied league-leading Cincinnati 2-2 in their last match after winning three in a row. The Revs will look to continue to accelerate on the road where they are unbeaten in their previous three matches, but it will be a tough hill to climb against a stingy New York squad.

While the game did see New York outshoot Columbus 13-6, they could not make that advantage count, eventually losing 2-1. New York has now only conceded 20 goals for the third-best defensive record in MLS, so they will look to keep things tight at home and a winner.

Red Bulls continued their recent theme of giving up the majority of possession (40%) in their last game against Columbus.

Expect an entertaining struggle against a tough opponent that does not give up much on their home field.

Atlanta provides soccer with lots of goals on both ends of the pitch. They are second in the league in goal scoring (39), conceding the second most in MLS (35).

They are unfortunately coming off the end of a six-game home unbeaten streak as NYCFC beat them 1-0 in their last home match. Montréal should take care of business again this weekend in front of their home faithful.

Montréal is probably happy to play at home again this week, with a 7-2 record.

After a seven-game losing streak, Miami has tied two games in a row, including a dramatic 2-2 tie versus Columbus midweek, where they score the tying goal in injury time. They’ll continue to bide time before Leo Messi ’s arrival later this month.

Back at home, this week against Miami should allow the team to begin a winning streak.

D.C. United generated only a single shot on target in their last game against Dallas, but they made it count and came away with a surprising 1-0 victory. The team has suffered from a lack of consistency but has proven they can compete with the heavyweights when they’re on their game.

St Louis remains atop the Western Conference and are in the driver’s seats with the teams below them having played all their games in hand.

CITY SC are the most successful offense in the West to date (39 goals), with the largest goal differential in MLS (+15). They will have a chance to build on that lead by playing the scrambling Reds this weekend.

TORONTO vs ST LOUIS PICK: St. Louis to Win (+140) • FanDuel Sportsbook. With Toronto’s ongoing struggles, take the road odds.

Chicago Fire FC vs Nashville SC Preview

Chicago has won two out of their last three, with their loss coming against an ascending Orlando team 3-1 last weekend. With their home record (2-1-6), betting on Chicago now is still optimistic, though, so best to wait and watch for increased consistency.

Nashville’s defense leads MLS, having conceded only 16 goals all season, and will look to this strength again on the road visiting Chicago. This squad uncharacteristically lost two before winning last week versus DC United (2-0).

The Nashville squad will look to find goals again in Chicago this weekend as they attempt to chase down Cincinnati for the Supporter’s Shield.

Houston Dynamo FC vs Sporting Kansas City Preview

Coming off three wins in a row, Houston has been held scoreless and lost two games in a row versus Austin and Seattle. It’s best to wait and watch for consistency before investing here.

After a convincing 3-0 win against Vancouver last weekend, Kansas City has only lost two of their previous eight games. They are a team moving in the right direction but with some inconsistency.

This sets up as an exciting but unpredictable match, as both squads are suffering from too much variety in their performance.

Minnesota United vs Austin FC Preview

Minnesota has lost once in their last four matches after a decisive 4-1 victory over Portland last weekend. They are just on the outside of the playoff picture now and will look to take advantage of their home field against an Austin team that has only won twice on the road this season.

After back-to-back 3-0 statement wins against their state rivals Dallas and Houston, Austin was fortunate to escape Miami with a single point last weekend in a 1-1 draw.

Austin is favored to continue their recent strong play and work to improve their playoff position this weekend in Minnesota.

Colorado Rapids vs FC Dallas Preview

Colorado remains winless in their last ten matches and is having continued difficulty finding the scoresheet, with zero goals scored in their previous five matches. The Rapids are winless at home this season, and recent results suggest it’s not a good idea to speculate on a change of form just yet.

Dallas is in a funk, having lost five of their last seven matches, and is in jeopardy of falling down the Western Conference standings. Playing versus the league-worst Rapids should provide an opportunity for building some momentum but be cautious here.

Real Salt Lake vs Orlando City Preview

Salt Lake has lost only twice in their previous 14 league matches, and they are unbeaten in six after an injury-time winner in their 1-0 victory over Toronto. This team is one of the hottest in the league right now, although their home record (2-4-4) does suggest room for concern.

Orlando has only lost once in their last 11 league games and is coming off a solid 4-0 home victory over Toronto mid-week. City is set to keep making a positive push upward in the playoff standings as they look to extend their four-game unbeaten streak.

SALT LAKE vs ORLANDO PICK: Total Goals Over 2.5 (+106) • FanDuel Sportsbook. With both teams flying high recently, this game should see a lot of action.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Philadelphia Union Preview

The Galaxy have moved within six points of the Western Conference playoff spots thanks to their recent run of good form that has them unbeaten in six matches.

The Galaxy beat their cross-town rival, LAFC, in a record-setting match for game attendance. Their strong play should continue against a tough Union squad.

Philly have only lost once in their last 13 matches and should give the renewed Galaxy a challenge on their turf.

The Union to score some road goals and open up the possibility of road points. Betting for the win could be a stretch, but it might be exciting if the odds are attractive.

Los Angeles FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Preview

LAFC is coming off three losses in a row and has only won two of their last eight league games. This skilled team will need to turn the corner on their recent run of results to leap back into contention for the Western Conference title and potentially Supporter’s Shield.

These teams know each other well, having traded 2-1 victories earlier in the season, so it should be tightly competed.

While San Jose remains in the middle of the playoff pack, their recent run of winless play [four games] will threaten that position if it continues much longer. San Jose have a non-zero chance to improve their weak road record, but don’t bet on it.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs Seattle Sounders FC Preview

The Whitecaps followed up their first road win of the season against LAFC with a 3-0 clunker against Kansas City. The Whitecaps were unbeaten in four matches before that loss and were proving to be dangerous.

Look for a motivated Vancouver to renew their strong play at home versus local rival Seattle.

The Sounders are coming off a 1-0 win over Houston last weekend, but it was their first victory in six league matches. Despite their recent struggles, Seattle still sits second in the Western Conference and will try to course correct against their rival.