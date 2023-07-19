MLS Leagues Cup West Group Picks: Back Liga MX in the West 

There are only three groups in the Western Division of the Leagues Cup, but all three feel like they could be won by Liga MX representatives, who start the tournament as favorites in their respective groupings.

This is Jack Collins from The Game Day to take a look at how things should shake out in the West.

MLS Leagues Cup West Group Odds

Leagues Cup West 1 Lines

Tigres de la UANL (+100)

Portland Timbers (+200)

San Jose Earthquakes (+250)

Tigres are rightly favorites in what looks like a relatively weak West 1 group. The Timbers are seemingly in a form race to the bottom, struggling to find any momentum in a campaign that looks set to see them miss out on MLS Playoffs.

The Quakes feel like a good outside bet in better form than Portland, capable of beating anyone on their day.

Leagues Cup West 2 Lines

Monterrey (-110)

Seattle Sounders FC (+225)

Real Salt Lake (+250)

RSL’s odds feel long here for a team whose stock is firmly on the rise in this MLS season - and with the Sounders’ experience in continental competition, this should probably be the most intensely fought of all the Western groups in the Leagues Cup.

However, Monterrey has picked up more points than any other side in Mexico in the last 12 months and might prove too tough a nut for the MLS sides to crack.

Leagues Cup West 3 Lines

León (+125)

LA Galaxy (+162)

Vancouver Whitecaps (+250)

Club Léon are reigning CONCACAF Champions League winners, having dispatched LAFC in the final over two legs, so their position as favorites here shouldn’t be too much of a surprise.

The Galaxy are on the up, though, and both their games being at home is a big positive. Vancouver will take great heart from their victory over their Californian rivals in the final MLS game before this tournament starts.

MLS Leagues Cup West Group Predictions

Leagues Cup West Group 1 Pick

Tigres de la UANL (+100)

Unbeaten in their opening three games in this Liga MX season, Tigres triumphed in the final stages of the Clausura to claim the title despite coming 7th in the league standings at the end of the regular season - beating Toluca, Monterrey, and Guadalajara in the playoffs to lift the trophy.

San Jose will feel like the biggest obstacle to winning the group, with PayPal Park proving a tricky place to go across this MLS season, but Tigres will fear going nowhere, and they have a strong chance of sweeping the competition.

Leagues Cup West Group 2 Bet Pick

Monterrey (-110)

Monterrey were Liga MX Clausura league winners in 2023, and despite not winning the final phase, they have started this Apertura season unbeaten, picking up seven points from their first three games.

Fernando Ortiz is new to the manager’s role, but he has built on the work of his predecessor in rolling out a nice blend of experience and youth with a significant Argentine influence. This is a strong group, with heritage in the shape of the Sounders and a form team in Real Salt Lake, but if talent outs as it often does, Monterrey should have enough to win this group.

Leagues Cup West Group 3 Bet Pick

Léon (+125)

LAFC was MLS’ pride and joy going into the CONCACAF Champions League final against Léon, and to be honest, the Mexican side made light work of Steve Cherundolo’s outfit. They’re hard to break down, excellent in transition, and take their chances with aplomb.

Strong from set pieces and comfortable playing on both the front foot and soaking up pressure, Léon’s adaptability could be the key to winning the group. The Galaxy might have beaten their neighbors recently, but it feels like a tough ask for anybody to outshine the region’s continental Champions in this group.

Leagues Cup West Group Winner Bet Pick

Tigres de la UANL (+100)

Monterrey might have picked up the most points in the Clausura, and Léon may be the reigning CONCACAF Champions. However, Tigres have put both to the sword in recent weeks.

Tigres first dispatched Monterrey in the final stages of last season on their way to becoming Clausura champions and then beating Léon in the final match week before Liga MX paused for the Leagues Cup.