MLS Leagues Cup Central Group Picks: MLS sides have the advantage in the Central Region

Some of the most exciting groups in the Leagues Cup take place in the Central region, where some big hitters match up against each other in the early stages.

This is Jack Collins from The Game Day to take a look at how things might pan out across the four groups.

MLS Leagues Cup Central Group Odds

Lines for Leagues Cup group play between MLS and Liga MX were found at bet365 Sportsbook are current as of Wednesday, July 12, at noon ET.

Leagues Cup Central 1 Lines

Club América (+100)

St. Louis CITY SC (+225)

Columbus Crew (+250)

Central 1 promises to be one of the most hotly contested groups across the entire Leagues Cup.

América started the domestic season with a shock home defeat to Juarez but bounced back with a big win over Puebla last time out.

St. Louis’ debut campaign in MLS continues to go from strength to strength, and the Crew is probably MLS’ most exciting team to watch at this point.

All signs point to this one being an absolute cracker, and the Crew feels overpriced, given its current form.

Leagues Cup Central 2 Lines

Puebla (+120)

Minnesota United (+190)

Chicago Fire (+240)

Probably the weakest trio in the Central region, there’s plenty to suggest that this one could be a very open battle to make the knockout stages in the Leagues Cup. Puebla has started this Liga MX season with a single point from three matches and look vulnerable at the back, conceding seven times in three games.

It’s anybody’s guess whether Minnesota turns up looking brilliant or barren, and the Fire is, well, the Fire, capable of the sublime and the ridiculous.

Leagues Cup Central 3 Lines

FC Cincinnati (+140)

Chivas Guadalajara (+140)

Sporting Kansas City (+300)

Poor old Kansas. The Wizards look set to be an uncomfortable third wheel as Cincinnati and Guadalajara battle it out for progression from this group.

Both Chivas and Cincy are very good sides, and there isn’t much between them, so perhaps the separation in this group will come in the form of home advantage, with Cincinnati playing both of their group games in their backyard.

Leagues Cup Central 4 Lines

Nashville SC (+110)

Toluca (+110)

Colorado Rapids (+600)

Another two-way battle looks likely here, with the Rapids having a rotten season domestically in MLS this year. Nashville is on a bit of a rough streak, having lost five of their last six domestically - but equally, there is a lot of class in this unit, and a turnaround here is expected.

Toluca has had a mixed start to their Liga MX campaign - they’ve gone 1-1-1 so far, but they reached the final stage in both the Apertura and Clausura and got all the way to the final in the latter.

MLS Leagues Cup Central Group Predictions

Leagues Cup Central Group 1 Pick

Club América (+100)

It’s really hard to separate the two MLS teams in Central 1 - St. Louis is top of the Western Conference, having come into the Leagues Cup off the back of four straight wins, while the Crew has scored more goals than anybody else in MLS this season.

Truthfully though, América should have both of their numbers, even away from home. Despite a lack of league silverware last season, they were statistically the best side in Liga MX across the Apertura and Clausura and lost just once in the second half of the season.

There is a reason the Mexicans remain firm favorites, even with strong opposition here.

Leagues Cup Central Group 2 Bet Pick

Chicago Fire (+240)

With this group up in the air, it makes sense to take a gamble on the team that comes into the tournament in the best form and who seem to be sweeping all comers at the moment.

Chicago has won five of its last six games in MLS, climbed into the Playoff places, and has already beaten Minnesota once this season. Kacper Przybylko’s late winner against Toronto kept the Fire burning rubber, and with hit-and-miss opponents, there’s no reason they can’t keep the momentum up in the Leagues Cup.

Leagues Cup Central Group 3 Bet Pick

FC Cincinnati (+140)

Chivas Guadalajara have started the Liga MX season at full pelt and need to be given their due respect - they’re a very strong side with a huge historical pedigree behind them, a wonderful midfield corps, and the talismanic Alexis Vega on the left wing.

But there’s a reason that Cincinnati is running away with it in the Supporters’ Shield standings, and that reason is that they’re truly excellent.

A 3-1 win over Nashville in the final game before the break was a timely reminder of their quality against high-caliber opposition, and they remain unbeaten at TQL Stadium this year, where they have both of their group games.

Leagues Cup Central Group 4 Bet Pick

Nashville SC (+110)

Nashville and Toluca look set to scrap it out for top spot in this group, and the scheduling might just be the thing that gives the Tennessee side the edge.

They start with a home game against Colorado, which should be just the tonic to their bad form of late, before hosting Toluca in the Mexican side’s first game of the tournament.

And there’s Hany Muhktar. Nashville’s talisman might be on a bit of a cold snap by his own standards, but the German has the capacity to find spaces where there seems to be none and win games on his own. His battle with Toluca’s Marcel Ruiz could be the very thing that decides this group.

Leagues Cup West Group Winner Bet Pick

FC Cincinnati (+140)

This is a strong region, and there are at least five sides that will fancy their chances of coming out on top, but at the moment, the Cincinnati Express just keeps rolling onwards.

Add in home advantage, the glorious form of Luciano Acosta, and the fact that Aaron Boupendza has hit the ground running with a goal on his debut in Ohio, and it’s really hard to see anybody stopping them at the moment, especially at TQL Stadium.