MLS homegrown trio called into Mexico youth national team camps

Ochoa, then 14, became the second-youngest player to sign a professional deal in MLS history when he inked his homegrown contract with San Jose ahead of the 2020 campaign. Now 16, he’s represented the United States at the U-14 and U-15 levels. Ochoa awaits his professional debut with the Earthquakes.

Torres, 17, has scored one goal across eight appearances (two starts) for LAFC – all during the 2020 campaign. Leone, 17, awaits his MLS debut. They’ve both featured for Mexico and US at the youth international levels, and this year they've featured prominently for USL Championship side Las Vegas Lights as part of an affiliate partnership. They signed with the Black & Gold in July 2020 as part of a trifecta announcement with fellow homegrown Erik Duenas, who plays right back.