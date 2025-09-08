MLS announces disciplinary action after Leagues Cup 2025 Final

Major League Soccer today announced disciplinary measures associated with incidents that occurred following the Leagues Cup 2025 Final between Seattle Sounders FC and Inter Miami CF.
MLS has issued the following sanctions:
Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez has been suspended for three MLS regular-season games.
Suárez will serve the three-match suspension on:
- September 13 at Charlotte FC
- September 16 vs. Seattle Sounders FC
- September 20 vs. D.C. United
Steven Lenhart (Sounders FC staff) has had his credential privileges revoked for the remainder of the 2025 MLS regular season and postseason.
Lenhart will only be permitted in public seating areas during Seattle Sounders FC home matches and cannot be on or near the field of play, nor in or around the locker rooms, or tunnel. His access will again be reviewed ahead of the 2026 MLS season.
Seattle Sounders FC have been fined an undisclosed amount for misappropriation of credentials.