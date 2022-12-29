MLS community pays tribute to late Brazilian soccer icon Pelé

The soccer world suffered a crushing blow Thursday with the death of Brazilian legend Pelé – widely considered the greatest to ever play the game – at the age of 82 after a battle with colon cancer.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber released the following statement upon learning of the passing of Pelé:

"Major League Soccer today mourns the death and celebrates the life of the incomparable global superstar, Pelé -- one of the greatest icons in the history of sport.

Pelé’s decision to bring his artistry to the United States with the New York Cosmos in the 1970s was a transformative moment for the sport in this country. As Pelé captivated fans throughout the U.S. and Canada, it demonstrated the power of the game and the limitless possibilities for the sport.