GREENER GOALS

Committed to taking steps to address its environmental impact and raise awareness of sustainability initiatives within local communities, MLS continues to explore opportunities to reduce non-renewable energy use, as well as measure and help to offset a portion of emissions associated with League and Club travel including airfare, accommodations and ground transportation for the regular MLS season, playoffs, and MLS Cup. MLS is investing in carbon credits that help offset harmful CO2 emissions and aim to create tangible high value conservation benefits in both domestic and international communities.

Since 2018, MLS has helped offset more than 28,000 tons of CO2 - the equivalent of 42,000 flights from San Jose to Montreal or 22,500 road trips from Vancouver to Miami, according to the League’s carbon credit partner South Pole. By partnering with South Pole and Sport and Sustainability International, the League has measured and helped to offset a portion of our CO2 emissions by investing high-quality carbon credits. These carbon credits have helped offset more than 1,250,000 tons of CO2 emissions on average each year since 2018. These credits were derived from the distribution of more than 4,400 emissions-reducing cookstoves throughout communities in Kenya and Zambia and the Envira Tropical Forest Conservation project in Brazil's Amazon basin which protects 39,300 hectares of tropical forests from logging and encroaching cattle ranches.

MLS will also invest carbon credits in partnership with South Pole to support the Doe Mountain Recreation Authority in northeast Tennessee. Doe Mountain is one of the largest remaining areas of privately-owned forest in the Southern Blue Ridge region, at over 3,400 hectares. Through more sustainable and efficient forestry techniques, the Doe Mountain Recreation Authority helps steward the land, maintaining a healthy balance of recreation-based ecotourism by regulating public access to the area. Improved forestry management practices enable the Doe Mountain forests to continue storing carbon and help preserve the region’s freshwater ecosystems, which act as natural water filters and support an abundance of plant and animal species. Habitats within the region are home to 40 rare, threatened, and endangered plans and animal species and maintain health populations of deer, turkey and black bears.

Green Sports Alliance: The League continues to explore ways to measure its environmental impact at MLS stadiums and to engage fans and provide resources for clubs to identify opportunities to reduce single use plastics and promote recycling and composting. MLS is also partnering with the Green Sports Alliance to launch its Play to Zero campaign to measure environmental impact at stadiums in collaboration with our clubs. The new sustainability tool will help shed light on the impacts made as a result of our business and provide MLS teams and venues the opportunity to benchmark environmental performances where our matches are played and inform future programs aimed at reducing environmental impacts of the sport of soccer.

The greening of our game will encourage MLS clubs, players, partners, and fans to give back to our communities and raise awareness for environmental responsibility.