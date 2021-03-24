MLS Assistant Referee of the Year Kathryn Nesbitt to become first woman to officiate a Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifier

Kathryn Nesbitt has added another impressive milestone to a growing list of accomplishments. The 2020 MLS Assistant Referee of the Year will become the first woman official to work a World Cup qualifying match in the Concacaf region when she’s on the touchline for Canada vs. Bermuda at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla. Thursday.

“Katy fits the profile of an international match official,” said Rick Eddy, U.S. Soccer’s Director of Referee Development. “She has performed at a high level in the domestic and international arenas and her accomplishments on the pitch speak for themselves. Another of her top qualities is how she gives back to the game. Katy has attended youth events on behalf of U.S. Soccer to act as an instructor and referee coach. The officials she has mentored all speak of how their game has improved because of ideas she gives them. Katy is clearly one of the top assistant referees in the world.”