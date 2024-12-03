Minnesota United sign Tani Oluwaseyi to contract extension

Minnesota United FC have signed forward Tani Oluwaseyi to a contract extension through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Tuesday.

“We are looking forward to continually following his progress as a player and to have that growth contribute to the future success of this team in the coming seasons.”

“Tani has showed patience, a belief and desire to improve making himself an important part of Minnesota United and also for his country,” said chief soccer officer and sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad.

A 2022 SuperDraft selection out of St. Johns, Oluwaseyi had a breakout campaign this past season. He tallied 8g/6a in 30 appearances across all competitions.

Oluwaseyi, 24, also featured nine times for the Canadian national team in 2024, making five appearances at Copa América. He made his international debut in June during a friendly against France.

Before getting his look under head coach Eric Ramsay, Oluwaseyi shined on loan with USL Championship side San Antonio FC.

“I’m extremely excited and happy to continue to call Minnesota home,” said Oluwaseyi. “To the best fans in the world, thank you for the continued support; I’m looking forward to all the work and progress to come. To God be the glory, and the marathon continues.”