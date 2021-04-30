Minnesota United sign midfielder Aziel Jackson to Homegrown deal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Minnesota United have signed midfielder Aziel Jackson to a Homegrown contract, the club announced Friday. The Loons acquired his Homegrown rights from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.
Jackson, 19, joined the Red Bulls academy when he was 13 before heading to Europe to join the youth ranks at French club Toulouse FC. He returned to the United States in 2019, trained with the Seattle Sounders in 2020 before heading to preseason with Minnesota this year.
“He’s an exciting player when you see him,” Loons head coach Adrian Heath said in a club statement. “He’s got an eye for a goal and I’m sure any of our first team defenders will tell you, he’s a bit of a nightmare to play against. He’s perpetual motion. He wants to run and so we are really pleased for him. He’s embraced the group and like our other homegrown players, he’s got the upside and the potential and now has the opportunity.”
Jackson signed a two year contract with club options for the three years thereafter. He is their fourth player the club have signed to a Homegrown deal.
Minnesota have had a slow start to 2021, losing to the Seattle Sounders and Real Salt Lake in their first two games. They host Austin FC on Saturday (8 pm ET | MLS Live on ESPN+) in search of their first win.