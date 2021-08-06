Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United sign Honduran youth international on loan from CA Independiente

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Minnesota United have signed Honduran youth international midfielder Joseph Rosales on loan from CA Independiente de La Chorrera of the Liga Panameña de Fútbol, the club announced Friday.

The move, an 18-month loan, was completed before the Secondary Transfer Window closed Thursday night.

“The first time we noticed the young man was during Olympic qualifiers,” Loons coach Adrian Heath said in a statement. “He held his own against the USMNT midfield and one of our own in Hassani Dotson. He was one of the main reasons the Honduran national team qualified for the Olympics and that’s meaningful.

"He’s a versatile player with massive upside," Heath continued. "He’s played some left back as well as centrally in the midfield. He’s another one with a high motor, willing to do all the work needed on the field. We are truly pleased to be able to bring him into our club and see where his potential leads.”

The 20-year-old joined CA Independiente during the 2018–2019 season and has played 37 games and notched two goals with the Panamanian side, including five appearances in the Concacaf Champions League.

Internationally, Rosales has competed for Honduras at the U-20 and U-23 level, most recently playing in the Tokyo Olympics where Honduras won one game in Group B, a 3-2 victory over New Zealand.

