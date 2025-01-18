Minnesota United sign Bongokuhle Hlongwane to contract extension

Minnesota United FC have signed midfielder Bongokuhle Hlongwane to a contract extension through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Saturday. He will no longer occupy a U22 Initiative roster spot.

The 24-year-old South African international joined Minnesota in January 2022 from South African Premier Division side Maritzburg United. He's since tallied 30g/14a in 108 all-competition appearances.

Last season, Hlongwane scored a team-high 11 goals as Minnesota returned to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. His 30 goals are second in the Loons' MLS history, behind only Robin Lod (32).

"Since his arrival, Bongi has continued to improve his game and has had a positive impact on the team when it came to his success on and off of the field," said chief soccer officer Khaled El-Ahmad.