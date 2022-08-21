Minnesota United send message vs. Austin FC: "This team is capable of beating anybody"

In a marquee matchup of Western Conference heavyweights, Minnesota United FC sent a message to the rest of Major League Soccer following a 2-1 win over Austin FC at Allianz Field Saturday night.

“I think it sends a message to everybody else a little bit,” Minnesota head coach Adrian Heath said in his television walk-off interview. “More importantly, it takes us another three points closer to making the playoffs and hopefully, because that has to be the aim now, is trying to seal one of those top four positions so we get home-field advantage.”

Considering the opponent in Austin FC, who are second in the West and were 7W-1L-3D in their last 11 matches, and the time of the season, it was a massive three points for the Loons.

Franco Fragapane scored the decisive goal in the 62nd minute after Emanuel Reynoso and Sebastian Driussi exchanged first-half penalty kicks, with the Austin FC star’s equalizer his league-leading 18th of the season.

23 - @MNUFC has 23 points from its last 10 @MLS matches (W7 D2 L1). Since that run began in late June, only LAFC (24 entering Saturday) has more points than the Loons. Soaring. pic.twitter.com/mPtqnjphEF

Minnesota are in fourth place in the Western Conference standings with eight matches remaining in their regular season. They’ve rocketed up the table thanks to securing 23 out of a possible 30 points from their last 10 matches following a 2-1 defeat at Inter Miami CF on June 25.

Holding a game in hand on third-place FC Dallas, and only one point back of Nico Estevez's team, Minnesota could soon leapfrog them as well. Dallas play Sunday night at Nashville SC, potentially widening that gap.

“I’m delighted for the guys,” Heath said in his post-match press conference. “When I look at where we were after that Miami game, I’m not sure too many people would have thought that we’d have won seven, drawn two and lost one with the quality of opposition that we played in that time.”

Heath has long said his team didn’t get enough respect across the league. And while he said that remains true, he also doesn’t think Minnesota need to seek it out.