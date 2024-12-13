Minnesota United select Kipp Keller in Re-Entry Draft 

Minnesota United selected center back Kipp Keller in Stage 1 of the 2024 MLS Re-Entry Draft, it was announced Friday.
The No. 5 overall pick of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, Keller is signed through 2025 with an option for 2026.
The 24-year-old spent last season with FC Cincinnati. He's made 29 appearances over the past three seasons with both Cincy and Austin FC.
Keller adds depth to a defensive unit that features New Zealand international Michael Boxall, Jefferson Diaz and Carlos Harvey.
In 2024, their first season under head coach Eric Ramsay, Minnesota finished sixth in the Western Conference and reached the Conference Semifinals in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
