Minnesota United select Kipp Keller in Re-Entry Draft 

Minnesota United selected center back Kipp Keller in Stage 1 of the 2024 MLS Re-Entry Draft, it was announced Friday.

The No. 5 overall pick of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, Keller is signed through 2025 with an option for 2026.

The 24-year-old spent last season with FC Cincinnati. He's made 29 appearances over the past three seasons with both Cincy and Austin FC.

Keller adds depth to a defensive unit that features New Zealand international Michael Boxall, Jefferson Diaz and Carlos Harvey.