Minnesota United's Lamps takes home eMLS League Series 2 title

Thanks to a commanding performance from Lamps in Sunday’s eMLS League Series 2 presented by Coca-Cola final, Minnesota United FC have their first eMLS trophy.

Check out full highlights from the final below.

MNUFC's Lamps beat Austin FC ’s xVerde by a 6-1 scoreline, earning the $20,000 prize pool in convincing fashion. Lamps was the No. 7 seed, while xVerde was the No. 8 seed – a meeting of two underdogs based on the bracket .

That prompted a semifinal matchup against Atlanta United ’s PauloNeto999 , a finalist in eMLS League Series 1. But Lamps flexed his skills, rolling to a 7-3 win.

Beforehand, Lamps beat both eMLS League Series 1 finalists to show that he means business. First came a 4-3 quarterfinal victory over Toronto FC ’s GoalMachine , last event’s winner who earned bragging rights in mid-January.

LS2 CHAMPION 🏆 @LampsFIFA and @MNUFC claim their first eMLS trophy in emphatic style! 🎊 #eMLS League Series 2 pres. by @CocaCola | #FIFA22 pic.twitter.com/GCnj7zlmPv

Next on the calendar is eMLS Cup presented by Coca-Cola on March 13, with the top 12 eMLS players competing to be crowned the 2022 season champion.

eMLS Cup is scheduled as an official event of SXSW 2022 in Austin, Texas and sends its top three finishers to the EA SPORTS Global Series Playoffs on the Road to the FIFAe World Cup. The winner earns a $35,000 prize pool.