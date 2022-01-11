Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United re-sign defender Brent Kallman

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Minnesota United have signed free-agent defender Brent Kallman to a new two-year contract through the 2023 MLS season, the club announced Tuesday.

The 31-year-old center back has spent his entire professional career with the Loons, initially signing in 2013 out of Creighton University. With his signing in January 2017, he became the first Minnesotan to join the Loons in MLS and has made 87 regular-season appearances (75 starts) with four goals and one assist.

Kallman’s contract option was declined by Minnesota United at the end of the 2021 season, making him eligible for free agency.

Kallman had 13 starts a year ago, third on the center-back depth chart behind regular starters Michael Boxall and Bakaye Dibassy.

