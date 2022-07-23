Minnesota United midfielder Jacori Hayes out for 2022 after suffering broken leg

Minnesota United FC midfielder Jacori Hayes will miss the rest of the 2022 MLS season after suffering a broken leg during their 4-0 friendly win over English Premier League side Everton midweek, the club announced Saturday.

Hayes, 27, had reparative surgery for a right lower leg non-displaced tibia-fibula fracture.

This year, Hayes played 69 minutes across eight games and posted one assist. He first joined the league in 2017 with FC Dallas, signing out of ​​Wake Forest University via the MLS SuperDraft (18th pick), and has been at Minnesota since 2020.

For his MLS career, Hayes has two goals and five assists across 72 games (33 starts).

This is MNUFC’s second season-ending injury to a midfielder this year after Hassani Dotson suffered a torn ACL in April.

