Minnesota United FC re-sign Wil Trapp

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

Minnesota United FC have re-signed veteran midfielder Wil Trapp, the club announced Thursday.

Trapp returns for a fifth season with Minnesota on a one-year contract for 2025, with a club option for 2026.

“Wil is a leader at Minnesota United, and his presence and impact to our team – on and off the pitch – is important,” said chief soccer officer Khaled El-Ahmad. “We look forward to Wil’s continued work ethic and leadership within our team and we are excited to see those attributes in action next season.”

Trapp originally joined Minnesota in 2021 and has eclipsed 2,000 MLS minutes in each of his four years with the club, recording two goals and seven assists.

The 31-year-old is a homegrown product of the Columbus Crew, where he spent the first seven years of his career following his 2013 MLS debut. Before his move to Minnesota, Trapp also spent one season with Inter Miami CF in 2020.

“I am delighted to be a part of the continued growth and success of this club for the next couple seasons,” said Trapp. “My family and I are humbled by and grateful to the supporters, the coaching staff, front office, and my teammates for making us feel at home here in Minnesota. We look forward to building on last season and bringing tangible success and trophies to Allianz Field.”

Minnesota finished sixth in the Western Conference last season (52 points; 15W-12L-7D), eventually bowing out in the Conference Semifinals against eventual MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy.