Milos Degenek & Australia march into World Cup Round of 16

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Milos Degenek AUS

© Reuters/John Sibley

Australia and Columbus Crew defender Milos Degenek are through!

The Socceroos beat Denmark 1-0 on Wednesday at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, finishing second in Group D. Now they’ll play Group C winners Argentina in a Round of 16 match on Dec. 3.

Degenek, who’s entering his second season with Columbus, went the full 90 minutes against Denmark. The 28-year-old’s contributions help ensured Matthew Leckie’s 60th-minute strike was enough at Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar.

In Group D play, Degenek also came off the bench in Australia’s 1-0 win over Tunisia and 4-1 defeat to France. He’s played as a right back, though plays centrally for the Crew.

Now, the Aussies are hoping their best-ever World Cup trip is unfolding after their 2006 squad also made the Round of 16. Degenek was part of Australia’s 2018 squad that exited following the group stage.

World Cup Columbus Crew Milos Degenek Australia
More News
More News
MLS NEXT announces details for 400+ team MLS NEXT Fest event

MLS NEXT announces details for 400+ team MLS NEXT Fest event
Poland lose but advance at World Cup. How did that happen?

Poland lose but advance at World Cup. How did that happen?
Orlando City re-sign goalkeeper Adam Grinwis
Transfer Tracker

Orlando City re-sign goalkeeper Adam Grinwis
Atlanta United sign forward Derrick Etienne Jr. in free agency
Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United sign forward Derrick Etienne Jr. in free agency
Seattle Sounders name Craig Waibel general manager & chief soccer officer

Seattle Sounders name Craig Waibel general manager & chief soccer officer
2023 MLS NEXT Fest Participants

2023 MLS NEXT Fest Participants
More News
Video
Video
USA Advance to the World Cup Knockout Stage: How They Did It | Club & Country Today
23:28

USA Advance to the World Cup Knockout Stage: How They Did It | Club & Country Today
A Must Win Game for the U.S. | Club & Country Today
18:38

A Must Win Game for the U.S. | Club & Country Today
Why Garth Lagerwey to Atlanta is the biggest signing of the offseason
49:33

Why Garth Lagerwey to Atlanta is the biggest signing of the offseason
The U.S. & England Are Set to Clash on Black Friday | Club & Country Today
15:21

The U.S. & England Are Set to Clash on Black Friday | Club & Country Today
More Video