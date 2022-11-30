Milos Degenek & Australia march into World Cup Round of 16

The Socceroos beat Denmark 1-0 on Wednesday at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, finishing second in Group D. Now they’ll play Group C winners Argentina in a Round of 16 match on Dec. 3.

Degenek, who’s entering his second season with Columbus, went the full 90 minutes against Denmark. The 28-year-old’s contributions help ensured Matthew Leckie’s 60th-minute strike was enough at Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar.

In Group D play, Degenek also came off the bench in Australia’s 1-0 win over Tunisia and 4-1 defeat to France. He’s played as a right back, though plays centrally for the Crew.