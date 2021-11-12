Midfield battle central to USA-Mexico World Cup qualifier: "We want to pressure"

CINCINNATI – What qualities do you trust most when you simply must win your next game at all costs: Youthful vigor or veteran savvy?

Berhalter’s opposite number Gerardo “Tata” Martino has a couple of injury doubts and selection dilemmas, and thus offers less clarity about his XI. But trusted vets Andres Guardado (35) and Hector Herrera (31) are leading options alongside Edson Alvarez (24), with Luis Romo (26), Sebastian Cordova (24) and Orbelin Pineda (25) also in the mix.

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter is expected to trot out the rangy “MMA” central midfield trio of Weston McKennie (23 years of age), Yunus Musah (18) and Tyler Adams (22). Even a surprise wrinkle like the insertion of Sebastian Lletget , a grizzled 29 by comparison, would ensure an engine-room group dramatically younger than El Tri’s.

It can be something of a Rorschach test for coaches. And it sits at the heart of perhaps the most critical battleground of Friday night’s World Cup qualifier between the US men’s national team and Mexico at FC Cincinnati ’s TQL Stadium – the tussle for control in the center of the park between what figures to be dueling 4-3-3 formations (9:10 pm ET | ESPN2, Univision, TUDN).

Perhaps all this factors into the USMNT’s repeatedly-stated desire to crank up the throttle and intensify what already tends to be a fiery, flowing encounter with liberal doses of pressing and counter-pressing, even in the face of El Tri’s high levels of precision and technical mastery.

“I just think in general now, more and more teams around the world are playing that fast-paced type of soccer. So I think that when we come into the team, we all feel very comfortable taking the risks to sometimes step out of position, sometimes to make pressure when needed,” said Adams on Thursday. “And we all have big engines. So we want to run, we want to pressure, because we know that's going to give us advantages on the other side of the ball. So, yeah, we feel well-connected, we practiced it a lot, so we're very comfortable doing it.”

Other key facets include set pieces, so often an advantage richly exploited by the USMNT, one-on-one duels on the flanks and the productivity of Raul Jimenez and his counterpart Ricardo Pepi, the 18-year-old who once modeled his game after the star Mexico and Wolverhampton striker. But the midfield contest is likely to set the tone.

It’s not that the Yanks don’t want to get the ball to their feet and play proactively. The overarching structural ideas Berhalter has spent more than two years installing remain in place. But many of their best passages of play over the past year or so have been powered by those young legs destroying and creating in equal measure.