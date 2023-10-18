Messi, Giakoumakis & more: Who shined in the October international window?

Giorgos Giakoumakis scored a 20th-minute opener to lead Greece to a 2-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland in a Euro 2024 qualifying match in Dublin.

The thumping header was the Atlanta United forward’s third goal for Ethniki and the highlight of a 70-minute shift. He came off the bench for 13 minutes in a 1-0 home defeat to the Netherlands three days later.