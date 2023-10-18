Matchday

Messi, Giakoumakis & more: Who shined in the October international window?

Dylan Butler

With the October 2023 international window in the rearview, MLS players now return before Saturday's Decision Day bonanza ends the regular season.

A few players are feeling extra confident after standout performances, particularly in 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Euro 2024 qualifiers and Concacaf Nations League.

Let's spotlight them.

Lionel Messi
Forward · Inter Miami CF

Lionel Messi is back!

After missing key Inter Miami CF matches due to injury, the GOAT scored a first-half brace, including a stunning first-time strike against Orlando City SC goalkeeper Pedro Gallese in Argentina’s 2-0 victory at Peru in World Cup qualifying.

Messi now stands as Conmebol's all-time leading scorer (31 goals) in WCQs, surpassing Uruguay star and former FC Barcelona teammate Luis Suárez in the record books.

Giorgos Giakoumakis
Forward · Atlanta United

Giorgos Giakoumakis scored a 20th-minute opener to lead Greece to a 2-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland in a Euro 2024 qualifying match in Dublin.

The thumping header was the Atlanta United forward’s third goal for Ethniki and the highlight of a 70-minute shift. He came off the bench for 13 minutes in a 1-0 home defeat to the Netherlands three days later.

Karol Swiderski
Forward · Charlotte FC

After defeating Faroe Islands, 2-0, on the road, Poland needed a 53rd-minute equalizer from Karol Swiderski to salvage a 1-1 draw against Moldova in Euro 2024 qualifying. It was the Charlotte FC forward’s 10th international goal in just 26 appearances.

Xherdan Shaqiri
Midfielder · Chicago Fire FC

Xherdan Shaqiri scored for Switzerland in a second consecutive match, opening the scoring with a 28th-minute wonder strike in a wild 3-3 home draw against Belarus.

It was the Chicago Fire FC midfielder’s 29th international goal, moving him into a tie for fourth overall in Swiss history. And he did it in his 117th appearance, one off the program’s all-time lead.

Robert Taylor
Midfielder · Inter Miami CF

Robert Taylor's meteoric rise for Inter Miami carried over to his national team in spectacular fashion.

The winger put Finland ahead of Kazakhstan with a 28th-minute free-kick golazo, but Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov's second-half brace lifted the visitors to a 2-1 victory in Euro 2024 qualifying.

Jefferson Savarino
Forward · Real Salt Lake

The Real Salt Lake winger played a key role in Venezuela’s historic 1-1 draw at Brazil in World Cup qualifying, with Jefferson Savarino setting up Eduard Bello’s 85th-minute equalizer.

New England Revolution defender Christian Makoun started at left back in the draw and FC Cincinnati’s Júnior Moreno subbed on in the 67th minute.

La Vinotinto followed it up with a 3-0 victory over Chile Tuesday night. Chicago left back Miguel Navarro and Philadelphia Union midfielder José Martínez both started the match.

Adalberto Carrasquilla
Midfielder · Houston Dynamo FC

Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Coco Carrasquilla and D.C. United defender Éric Davis were among Panama's goalscorers in a 3-0 win over Guatemala, booking their place in the upcoming 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals.

Panama will meet Costa Rica in November in the next stage, with the winner advancing to the 2024 Copa América.

Denil Maldonado
Defender · Los Angeles Football Club

LAFC center back Denil Maldonado and CF Montréal striker Romell Quioto both scored as Honduras cruised to a 4-0 win over Cuba, ensuring they made next month's 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals.

Up next, Honduras play mighty Mexico across two legs with the winner reaching the 2024 Copa América.

And that's not all ...

