Matthew McConaughey, Austin FC co-owner, to star in upcoming soccer film

The movie, based on a true story, will be directed by Kari Skogland and feature McConaughey in the role of coach Bill Kinder. It follows a Dallas, Texas-based Under-19 team that made history in 1984, with Kinder leading the high school-aged group to international glory upon traveling to China and defying all odds against the likes of Italy and Australia in true underdog fashion.

While in China, the Dallas Sting became the first American soccer team, men or women, to win a major international tournament. Kinder also invested in the team financially and fought to allow them to travel overseas in the first place – all amid geopolitical tensions.