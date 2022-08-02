Matthew McConaughey, Austin FC co-owner, to star in upcoming soccer film

Austin FC co-owner Matthew McConaughey will star in the upcoming film "Dallas Sting," per a report from Deadline.
The movie, based on a true story, will be directed by Kari Skogland and feature McConaughey in the role of coach Bill Kinder. It follows a Dallas, Texas-based Under-19 team that made history in 1984, with Kinder leading the high school-aged group to international glory upon traveling to China and defying all odds against the likes of Italy and Australia in true underdog fashion.
While in China, the Dallas Sting became the first American soccer team, men or women, to win a major international tournament. Kinder also invested in the team financially and fought to allow them to travel overseas in the first place – all amid geopolitical tensions.
The Dallas Sting are still around today and were founded in 1973, making them the oldest and first all-girls club in the United States.
McConaughey, a Texas native, has starred in several other sports movies in years past, including "We Are Marshall" and "Two for the Money." He joined Austin FC's ownership group in August 2019, well before their 2021 expansion season.
The second-year club calls Q2 Stadium home and is enjoying a remarkable turnaround in 2022, sitting second in the Western Conference table behind Supporters' Shield leaders LAFC with 44 points through 23 matches (13W-5L-5D).
Per Deadline's report, "Dallas Sting" will begin production this fall in New Orleans.