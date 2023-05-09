Matchday 12 Previews & Top Predictions: Atlanta v Charlotte goals & more

Atlanta is undefeated at home and playing against the league’s most porous defense this week.

While Atlanta sits fourth in the conference, they’ve only won once in their last five games. Conversely, Charlotte sits 12th in the conference but has won twice in their last three matches against tough opponents in NYCFC and Columbus.

Coming off back-to-back losses to Nashville and Miami, Atlanta will attempt to bounce back with a strong performance against an improving Charlotte side.

St Louis will look to get their impressive expansion season back on track this week after delivering only one win since Week 6 -- a span of five complete games and one suspended game from Week 11.

The Fire in Chicago is burning hot these days, with head coach Ezra Hendrickson having been terminated this week after a disappointing start to the season (two wins). New head coach Frank Klopas will look to inspire his players, including Swiss international star Xherdan Shaqiri , to step up their play against St Louis.

Columbus vs Orlando Preview

Columbus and Orlando FC are two middle-of-the-pack teams battling for early playoff positioning, and they come into this week with recent mixed results. Orlando has won two of four, and Columbus is winless in three weeks, but they are tied on points for the season.

Columbus does host this game, so they should be properly motivated by the home faithful. Still, Orlando has a winning road record. This info suggests a low-scoring and tightly-contested match.

COLUMBUS VS ORLANDO PICK • Under 2.5 Total Goals Scored (-104) • FanDuel Sportsbook: Both teams have been relatively tight on the back end, and neither team has demonstrated a particularly impressive level of attacking results.

DC United vs Nashville Preview

With Nashville SC looking impressive in last week’s decisive 3-0 win over Chicago and having only lost one match in their previous six, they are looking to continue their strong run on the road against DC United this week.

MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar looks to leverage his impressive hat-trick versus Chicago as momentum coming into this game.

For DC United, It will be difficult for their improving offense to continue their growth this week. Nashville SC’s defense has only conceded six goals all season, so this will be an interesting battle to watch.

DC UNITED VS NASHVILLE PICK • Hany Mukhtar to Score (+175) • bet365 Sportsbook: Mukhtar was flying last week versus Chicago, and that momentum should carry the MLS MVP into another strong performance this week.

Miami vs New England Preview

While Bruce Arena’s Revolution didn't look particularly impressive in their 2-0 win at Toronto last week, they finished the job and haven’t lost since Week 3. Look for them to continue their strong run of play and push Miami at home.

Miami did receive some record-breaking goals from Josef Martínez (fastest to reach 100 goals) in last week’s 2-1 win over Atlanta, but this week should be a solid test to see if they can continue their two-game win streak (on the heels of a six-game losing streak).

Montreal vs Toronto FC Preview

Bob Bradley’s Toronto FC struggled to score again last week versus the top-of-the-table Revolution. While they lobbed 20 attempts at the New England net, they were kept off the scoreboard for the third time this season.

Montreal’s 2-0 win over Orlando extends their winning streak to three and, more impressively, continues their streak of three clean sheets (all 2-0 scores). Look for this intense Canadian rivalry to spark both teams, especially since it will be their second head-to-head match this week.

New York Red Bulls vs NYCFC Preview

Sitting at the bottom of the standings, Red Bulls terminated Gerhard Struber as head coach this week along with his assistant Bernd Eibler. Newly announced coach Troy Lesesne will use the change as motivation to jumpstart Red Bulls versus their city rivals.

NYCFC is sitting in a playoff position despite two successive losses to lower-ranked Charlotte and Toronto FC. Look for a tight rivalry game and a low-scoring affair if the Red Bulls can step up and keep it close.

Austin vs Dallas Preview

After winning two of three games to start the 2023 season, Austin FC has struggled to find winning form and has only four ties to show for their last seven games. Still, they have shown good growth out-possessing and outshooting San Jose and Portland in the previous two weeks - both 2-2 ties.

What better week to extend that growth than a home game versus state-rival Dallas. Dallas has also tied the last two weeks (against St Louis and Minnesota), with both games ending in scoreless draws.

AUSTIN VS DALLAS PICK • Tie (+230) • bet365 Sportsbook: Despite injury concerns to star player and MLS MVP runner-up Sebastián Driussi, Austin is coming off two strong results, and the return is high on an Austin vs Dallas tie.

Houston vs Seattle Preview

Houston will be looking to make up some distance between them and the Western Conference-leading Sounders at home this week. They have a strong unbeaten streak of four games and will provide a stiff challenge for Seattle if they can keep their defensive lines tight and compete aggressively in a low-scoring affair.

While still sitting on top, the Sounders have won only once in their last four games, including two losses to Portland (4-1) and Sporting Kansas City (2-1). If Seattle can rediscover their scoring touch – a big if considering their recent form – look for this to be a difficult match for Houston.