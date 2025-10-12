Match Recap: Orlando City SC 1, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 – October 11

Vancouver Whitecaps FC defeated Orlando City 1–2 on Saturday at Inter&Co Stadium in MLS Regular Season action.
Orlando started brightly with Adrián Marín forcing a blocked shot in the 4′, followed by a corner in the 5′ and Luis Muriel's header being saved in the 6′. Vancouver responded with Thomas Müller's shot saved in the 10′ and created several corners throughout the first half. After Duncan McGuire replaced Robin Jansson in the 18′, Orlando took the lead in the 24′ when Dagur Thorhallsson finished from the center of the box, assisted by Duncan McGuire and Martín Ojeda.
Vancouver continued pressing with Emmanuel Sabbi missing a chance in the 35′ and multiple attempts in first-half stoppage time, including Tate Johnson's save and Jeevan Badwal's blocked effort in the 45+4′. The second half saw Vancouver maintain their attacking momentum with Sebastian Berhalter missing in the 47′ and Daniel Ríos having shots blocked and saved.
The equalizer came in the 81′ when Nelson Pierre scored from the center of the box, moments after Sebastian Berhalter hit the post. Vancouver completed their comeback in the 90+7′ as Thomas Müller drilled home from outside the box, assisted by Ryan Gauld, securing all three points for the visitors.
This story was automatically generated based on match data. Content has not been reviewed by editorial staff.
