Match Recap: Orlando City SC 1, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 – October 11

Orlando started brightly with Adrián Marín forcing a blocked shot in the 4′, followed by a corner in the 5′ and Luis Muriel's header being saved in the 6′. Vancouver responded with Thomas Müller's shot saved in the 10′ and created several corners throughout the first half. After Duncan McGuire replaced Robin Jansson in the 18′, Orlando took the lead in the 24′ when Dagur Thorhallsson finished from the center of the box, assisted by Duncan McGuire and Martín Ojeda.