Martin Luther King Jr. Day Resources

By MLS WORKS @mlsworks

A committed advocate for nonviolent activism in the Civil Rights Movement, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. relentlessly protested racial discrimination in federal and state law. Across the League, MLS Clubs will celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.  

Please join MLS as we honor and reflect on the life of Dr. King. To further explore and continue his work, we’ve provided a few resources, including options for community service during the pandemic and ways to continue the conversation around social justice and racial equality.

Learn

Expand your knowledge of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's life and legacy.

Listen

Listen and reflect on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s most memorable speeches.

Act & Advocate 

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a dedicated day of service, and we encourage fans to give back to their communities and continue to advocate what Dr. King fought for – civil rights for all. 

