Martin Luther King Jr. Day Resources

A committed advocate for nonviolent activism in the Civil Rights Movement, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. relentlessly protested racial discrimination in federal and state law. Across the League, MLS Clubs will celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Please join MLS as we honor and reflect on the life of Dr. King. To further explore and continue his work, we’ve provided a few resources, including options for community service during the pandemic and ways to continue the conversation around social justice and racial equality.