Major League Soccer's 30th regular season brings unmatched fan engagement

Major League Soccer’s 30th regular season has featured strong and consistent fan engagement across viewership, attendance, digital, and social platforms – underscoring the league’s expanding presence across North America and the globe.

Driven by passionate supporters and the global appeal of stars like Lionel Messi and Son Heung-Min , MLS continues to deepen fan connection and strengthen its position worldwide.

Expanding viewership: Linear and streaming platforms

The 2025 MLS regular season drew broader viewership across every screen.

MLS averaged 3.7 million gross live match viewers per week across streaming and linear platforms – a 29% increase over 2024.

These gains highlight the league’s expanding footprint and leadership in shaping how modern fans experience live sports – wherever they watch.

For the first time, MLS released comprehensive multi-platform viewership data, combining audiences from Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass, FOX Sports, TSN, RDS, Comcast, DIRECTV, Amazon Prime Video, TikTok, EA FC Mobile, and international partners.

This modern approach provides a more complete view of how fans engage with MLS across streaming, linear, and digital outlets.

Distinct among major US sports leagues, MLS delivers every match through a unified distribution model – ensuring fans across North America and around the world can watch any game, anywhere.

With most matches played on Saturdays across multiple viewing windows, MLS offers a consistent and accessible matchday experience that strengthens fan connection, builds viewing habits, and provides scale and simplicity for media partners.

Record ticketing performance and sustained fan demand

In 2025, ticketing revenue reached an all-time high, reflecting MLS’s strong market demand.

The 2025 regular season ranked second-highest in total attendance in MLS history, with 11.2 million fans and average crowds of 21,988 per match.

In 2025, MLS had more clubs (19) average more than 20,000 fans per match than any other soccer league in the world.

For the second consecutive year, MLS attracted more than 11 million fans. Across the past three seasons, MLS has averaged 11.2 million fans per year and 22,443 per match – reflecting the league’s consistent live attendance strength and sustained fan demand.

Total MLS attendance has increased 12% since 2022.

Thriving social & digital engagement

As the fastest-growing major sports league in North America across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and X, MLS continues to set new benchmarks for digital growth and social connection.