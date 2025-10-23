Major League Soccer's 30th regular season brings unmatched fan engagement

Major League Soccer’s 30th regular season has featured strong and consistent fan engagement across viewership, attendance, digital, and social platforms – underscoring the league’s expanding presence across North America and the globe.
Driven by passionate supporters and the global appeal of stars like Lionel Messi and Son Heung-Min, MLS continues to deepen fan connection and strengthen its position worldwide.
Expanding viewership: Linear and streaming platforms
The 2025 MLS regular season drew broader viewership across every screen.
- MLS averaged 3.7 million gross live match viewers per week across streaming and linear platforms – a 29% increase over 2024.
- These gains highlight the league’s expanding footprint and leadership in shaping how modern fans experience live sports – wherever they watch.
- For the first time, MLS released comprehensive multi-platform viewership data, combining audiences from Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass, FOX Sports, TSN, RDS, Comcast, DIRECTV, Amazon Prime Video, TikTok, EA FC Mobile, and international partners.
- This modern approach provides a more complete view of how fans engage with MLS across streaming, linear, and digital outlets.
Distinct among major US sports leagues, MLS delivers every match through a unified distribution model – ensuring fans across North America and around the world can watch any game, anywhere.
With most matches played on Saturdays across multiple viewing windows, MLS offers a consistent and accessible matchday experience that strengthens fan connection, builds viewing habits, and provides scale and simplicity for media partners.
Record ticketing performance and sustained fan demand
In 2025, ticketing revenue reached an all-time high, reflecting MLS’s strong market demand.
- The 2025 regular season ranked second-highest in total attendance in MLS history, with 11.2 million fans and average crowds of 21,988 per match.
- In 2025, MLS had more clubs (19) average more than 20,000 fans per match than any other soccer league in the world.
- For the second consecutive year, MLS attracted more than 11 million fans. Across the past three seasons, MLS has averaged 11.2 million fans per year and 22,443 per match – reflecting the league’s consistent live attendance strength and sustained fan demand.
- Total MLS attendance has increased 12% since 2022.
Thriving social & digital engagement
As the fastest-growing major sports league in North America across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and X, MLS continues to set new benchmarks for digital growth and social connection.
- The 2025 MLS regular season delivered the highest total impressions on record across League and Club social accounts, surpassing 13.7 billion impressions, a 17% increase year-over-year.
- MLS and its clubs are growing digital engagement at the fastest rate among major North American leagues (+10% year-to-date) across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and X.
- MLS channels now reach over 109 million followers — a 10% year-over-year increase that underscores the league’s accelerating digital footprint.
Top MLS jerseys of the 2025 season
Messi topped MLS jersey sales for a third straight season, while Son – who joined LAFC in early August – finished second overall, underscoring the immediate impact and global appeal of his league-record arrival.
- Lionel Messi - Inter Miami CF
- Son Heung-Min - LAFC
- Hirving “Chucky” Lozano - San Diego FC
- Luis Suárez - Inter Miami CF
- Miguel Almirón - Atlanta United
- Jordan Morris - Seattle Sounders FC
- Rodrigo De Paul - Inter Miami CF
- Darlington Nagbe - Columbus Crew
- Wilfried Zaha - Charlotte FC
- Marco Reus - LA Galaxy
World Cup & global player impact
With the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching, MLS has unprecedented visibility, commercial momentum and international talent.
- Global stars such as Messi and Son continue to elevate the league’s profile and attract new audiences worldwide.
- Since joining LAFC in August, Son has driven a 16% increase in attendance at LAFC road matches.
- In the 72 hours following his LAFC signing, Son was the top-selling athlete across the Fanatics Network for jersey sales. He now ranks second all-time in MLS consumer product sales, behind only Messi.
- Son and Thomas Müller have provided a +182% lift in impressions and +193% lift in engagements across MLS, LAFC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC channels since arriving.