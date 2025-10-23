MLS announces 2025 Year-End Awards finalists

Major League Soccer has announced finalists for the 2025 MLS Year-End Awards, which honor the league’s top performers during the regular season.
The finalists represent 16 MLS clubs, with the winners set to be announced throughout the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Four different clubs lead MLS with three finalists each – LAFC, Philadelphia Union, San Diego FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Philadelphia won the Supporters' Shield, while San Diego have enjoyed a historic expansion season.
The below finalists (in alphabetical order) earned the highest average votes from the following groups:
- MLS club technical staff
- MLS players
- Select media members
Landon Donovan MLS MVP
Given to the Most Valuable Player during the 2025 MLS regular season.
- Denis Bouanga (LAFC)
- Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC)
- Evander (FC Cincinnati)
- Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF)
- Sam Surridge (Nashville SC)
Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year
Given to the top head coach during the 2025 MLS regular season
- Bradley Carnell (Philadelphia Union)
- Jesper Sørensen (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)
- Mikey Varas (San Diego FC)
MLS Newcomer of the Year
"Newcomer" is defined as a player with previous professional experience who made his MLS debut in 2025.
- Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC)
- Son Heung-Min (LAFC)
- Philip Zinckernagel (Chicago Fire FC)
MLS Young Player of the Year
Given to the best young player during the 2025 MLS regular season. Eligible players must be born on or after Jan. 1, 2003.
- Alex Freeman (Orlando City SC)
- Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake)
- Obed Vargas (Seattle Sounders FC)
MLS Defender of the Year
Given to the best defender during the 2025 MLS regular season.
- Tristan Blackmon (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)
- Jakob Glesnes (Philadelphia Union)
- Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union)
MLS Goalkeeper of the Year
Given to the best goalkeeper during the 2025 MLS regular season.
- Matt Freese (New York City FC)
- Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United FC)
- Yohei Takaoka (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)
MLS Comeback Player of the Year
Honors an MLS player who has overcome a severe injury and/or adversity, and as a result missed a significant portion of the 2024 season, and shown improved performance to achieve success during the 2025 MLS regular season.
- Lawrence Ennali (Houston Dynamo FC)
- Nick Hagglund (FC Cincinnati)
- Richie Laryea (Toronto FC)
Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award
Honors an MLS player who showed outstanding dedication to charitable efforts and serving the community during the 2025 season.
- Ryan Hollingshead (LAFC)
- Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake)
- Brad Stuver (Austin FC)
The MLS AT&T Goal of the Year and MLS Save of the Year are decided via online voting, with winners announced on Monday, Oct. 27.
MLS Referee and Assistant Referee of the Year award recipients will be announced on Friday, Oct. 24.
The MLS Best XI will be revealed at a later date.