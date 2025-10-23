MLS announces 2025 Year-End Awards finalists

Major League Soccer has announced finalists for the 2025 MLS Year-End Awards, which honor the league’s top performers during the regular season.

The below finalists (in alphabetical order) earned the highest average votes from the following groups:

Four different clubs lead MLS with three finalists each – LAFC , Philadelphia Union , San Diego FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC . Philadelphia won the Supporters' Shield, while San Diego have enjoyed a historic expansion season.

The finalists represent 16 MLS clubs, with the winners set to be announced throughout the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Given to the best young player during the 2025 MLS regular season. Eligible players must be born on or after Jan. 1, 2003.

"Newcomer" is defined as a player with previous professional experience who made his MLS debut in 2025.

Given to the top head coach during the 2025 MLS regular season

Given to the Most Valuable Player during the 2025 MLS regular season.

MLS Defender of the Year

Given to the best defender during the 2025 MLS regular season.

Tristan Blackmon (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

Jakob Glesnes (Philadelphia Union)

Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union)

MLS Goalkeeper of the Year

Given to the best goalkeeper during the 2025 MLS regular season.

Matt Freese (New York City FC)

Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United FC)

Yohei Takaoka (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

MLS Comeback Player of the Year

Honors an MLS player who has overcome a severe injury and/or adversity, and as a result missed a significant portion of the 2024 season, and shown improved performance to achieve success during the 2025 MLS regular season.

Lawrence Ennali (Houston Dynamo FC)

Nick Hagglund (FC Cincinnati)

Richie Laryea (Toronto FC)

Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award

Honors an MLS player who showed outstanding dedication to charitable efforts and serving the community during the 2025 season.