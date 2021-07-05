Major League Soccer Concludes Investigation

NEW YORK_ (July 5, 2021)_ – Major League Soccer has concluded its investigation into an allegation that a Minnesota United player used racially abusive and offensive language directed at another player during the team’s match against the Portland Timbers on June 26.

Immediately after the match, MLS opened an investigation into the allegation outlined in the Referee Match Report and communicated through public statements made by Portland team officials.

MLS conducted a thorough review of the incident, which included interviews with the match official and players, as well as an examination of all available audio and video footage from the match. 

While MLS found the allegation to be made in good faith, the League could not corroborate or refute the allegation.  

MLS will use this moment to reinforce its commitment, and the commitment of each of its Clubs, to an environment that is free from discrimination or harassment and treats all participants with respect and inclusivity.  

MLS mandates that all players complete annual Non-Discrimination and Anti-Harassment Training, which takes place during the preseason. Clubs are required to ensure that all players who arrive after preseason complete such testing, and any players who have not done so must do so promptly. Clubs that do not comply with this policy will be subject to League fines.

