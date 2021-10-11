MLS WORKS

Major League Soccer celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day

On Indigenous Peoples' Day, Major League Soccer is honoring and celebrating the importance of Native American heritage. Continue reading to learn more about Indigenous Peoples' Day and how you can help Indigenous people every day.

What is it?

Indigenous Peoples' Day originated as a counter celebration to the federal holiday known as Columbus Day. The idea was created during a United Nations Convention in 1977 in order to highlight discrimination against Indigenous peoples in North America.

Why does it matter?

According to the UUA, Indigenous Peoples' Day changes a celebration of colonialism into an opportunity to reveal historical truths about the genocide and oppression of Indigenous People in the Americas.

Where is it celebrated?

To date, 14 states – Alabama, Alaska, Hawai'i, Idaho, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Vermont and Wisconsin – more than 130 cities and growing numbers of school districts celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day in place of or in addition to Columbus Day.

How you can help

DONATE: Consider donations to a local or regional indigenous non-profit like Cultural Survival.

CLIMATE CHANGE CONVERSATIONS: When it comes to environmental protection, tribal lands are the most at risk. Include Indigenous peoples at the forefront of climate change conversation. Check out resources like The Indigenous Environmental Network to help.

READ AN INDIGENOUS WRITER: Social Justice Books has a great curation of books by and about Indigenous People.

Learn more

In the Kiowa language, Bau Daigh means "warrior coming over the hill." It's a fitting tribal name for San Jose Earthquakes star Chris Wondolowski, a member of the Kiowa Nation and one of the most unlikely success stories in MLS history. Watch this three-part video series from 2017 to learn more about Wondolowski's story.

Chris Wondolowski MLS WORKS

