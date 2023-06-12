Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo: Back the LAFC Backlash & Goals Galore

Jack Collins here from The Game Day to look at the upcoming midweek matchup between two teams separated by just four places in the Western Conference standings, as LAFC heads to Houston, in the second part of a doubleheader that saw Dynamo hammer the Black-and-Gold 4-0 in Texas this weekend.

With both currently occupying playoff positions, there’s plenty at stake here - but it’s doubly valuable in that LAFC sit just three points off the top spot in the division, while Houston are looking to secure their hold on a playoff spot - with Portland, Kansas, Minnesota, and RSL all just a point behind them in the standings.

Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo Odds

Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo betting lines are current as of Monday, June 12, at 12 p.m. ET and were found at bet365 Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAFC (-250) • Tie (+375) • Houston (+600)

Total Goals: Over 2.5 (-175) • Under 2.5 (+135)

Both Teams To Score: Yes (-125) • No (+06)

Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo Match Prediction

Los Angeles FC 3:1 Houston Dynamo

In the baking heat of the Texas summer on Saturday, Houston handed LAFC their biggest defeat of the season in any competition, hammering them 4-0 at Shell Energy Stadium. It was only their second MLS loss of this campaign, the other taking place in a California derby against San Jose.

First off, huge credit needs to be given to Houston because they were phenomenal in this victory. They dominated LAFC throughout, with Nelson Quiñónes, in particular, an absolute menace.

The Colombian scored the first and won the penalty for the second in what’s been an impressive week for him - he also picked up a goal and an assist in Dynamo’s win over Chicago in MLS Cup just three days before shining here.

Houston picked off LAFC almost at will though - taking advantage of uncharacteristic errors and sloppy mistakes to build up a head of steam that the visitors just couldn’t get to grips with. Notably, despite all of LAFC’s attacking talent on show, Dynamo keeper Steve Clark had to make just two saves to pick up his sixth clean sheet of the season.

LAFC’s legendary center-back Giorgio Chiellini lamented his team’s luck in the Lone Star State, stating, "Texas doesn't give luck to me. I came here four times.”

Their coach, Steve Cherundolo, was in even less of a talkative mood after the game - with his post-game press conference lasting less than two minutes.

When asked what went wrong, he simply responded, “A lot. [We] Didn't show up to play tonight.” It’s not an excellent sentiment for LAFC - they’ve won just once in their last seven games in all competitions.

Granted, their schedule has been hectic given their CONCACAF Champions League commitments, but despite the positive comments off the back of that loss to Club León in the final, there has been an emotional hangover in coming so close to continental glory and falling at the final hurdle.

The previous three fixtures have seen the Black-and-Gold fail to score in three consecutive games in all competitions for the first time in the franchise’s history, and that’s something that Cherundolo and his team need to address ahead of yet another midweek matchday.

But there is hope here, too - the visceral post-match reaction to such a hammering at the weekend suggests that there will be some sharp conversations and soul-searching back in LA this week, and they have an immediate chance to put things right.

Houston might have been excellent at the weekend, but all six of their victories this season have come at home, and LAFC’s shoddy Texas record will not have been lost on them. At BMO Field, Cherundolo’s men remain unbeaten in MLS this year - scoring 15 and conceding just five times across their seven league games in LA.

And Houston has been dreadful on the road. Two points from eight games on their travels is a horrendous record, with Dynamo conceding 19 times across those fixtures while scoring just 6. When it’s put together with the noises coming out of BMO Field about needing to put things right, it feels like this is an opportunity for redemption.

"This cannot happen again,” said LAFC midfielder Ilie Sánchez after the game. He’s right if LAFC wants to get this season back on track.

Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo Best Bet

Both Teams to Score: Yes (-125) • bet365 Sportsbook

This might seem bold, given that LAFC have just failed to score in three consecutive games in all competitions for the first time in the franchise’s history. Still, their shellacking at the hands of Dynamo at the weekend should wake Steve Cherundolo’s men out of their post-CCL hangover.

Houston have shown they can cause problems, but expect a backlash of retribution from LAFC.

Total Goals: Over 2.5 (-175) • bet365 Sportsbook

Houston were ruthless at the weekend, taking their chances with aplomb. With LAFC’s packed schedule not going anywhere, opportunities should open up again here.