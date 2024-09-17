Jerseys

Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez top 25 most popular MLS jerseys

In his second MLS season, Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi again has the top-selling jersey in the league.

The Argentine legend is followed by teammate Luis Suárez (No. 2) and LAFC star Denis Bouanga (No. 3). Last season's Landon Donovan MLS MVP Luciano Acosta ranks fourth, while Columbus Crew forward Cucho Hernández rounds out the top five.

Below are the rankings, based on adidas MLS jerseys sold on MLSstore.com, powered by Fanatics.

Top 25: Best-selling MLS player jerseys, 2024 season

  1. Lionel Messi - Inter Miami CF
  2. Luis Suárez - Inter Miami CF
  3. Denis Bouanga - LAFC
  4. Luciano Acosta - FC Cincinnati
  5. Cucho Hernández - Columbus Crew
  6. Olivier Giroud - LAFC
  7. Riqui Puig - LA Galaxy
  8. Hany Mukhtar - Nashville SC
  9. Jordan Morris - Seattle Sounders FC
  10. Pedro de la Vega - Seattle Sounders FC
  11. Sergio Busquets - Inter Miami CF
  12. Jacob Shaffelburg - Nashville SC
  13. Eduard Löwen - St. Louis CITY SC
  14. João Klauss - St. Louis CITY SC
  15. Jordi Alba - Inter Miami CF
  16. Darlington Nagbe - Columbus Crew
  17. Emil Forsberg - New York Red Bulls
  18. Sebastián Driussi - Austin FC
  19. Christian Benteke - D.C. United
  20. Brian Gutiérrez - Chicago Fire FC
  21. João Paulo - Seattle Sounders FC
  22. John Tolkin - New York Red Bulls
  23. Dániel Gazdag - Philadelphia Union
  24. Raúl Ruidíaz - Seattle Sounders FC
  25. Diego Chará - Portland Timbers

Fast facts

  • Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders FC led all MLS clubs with four players each on the top 25 list.
  • Three players have won a FIFA World Cup: Sergio Busquets (Spain), Olivier Giroud (France), Lionel Messi (Argentina).
  • Eight players have played in a FIFA World Cup match: Jordi Alba (Spain), Sergio Busquets (Spain), Emil Forsberg (Sweden), Olivier Giroud (France), Lionel Messi (Argentina), Jordan Morris (United States), Raúl Ruidíaz (Peru), Luis Suárez (Uruguay).
  • Fourteen countries and 14 MLS clubs are represented.

These rankings are based on overall retail sales of adidas MLS jerseys on MLSstore.com from January 1 through August 31, 2024.

