Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez top 25 most popular MLS jerseys

In his second MLS season, Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi again has the top-selling jersey in the league.
The Argentine legend is followed by teammate Luis Suárez (No. 2) and LAFC star Denis Bouanga (No. 3). Last season's Landon Donovan MLS MVP Luciano Acosta ranks fourth, while Columbus Crew forward Cucho Hernández rounds out the top five.
Below are the rankings, based on adidas MLS jerseys sold on MLSstore.com, powered by Fanatics.
Top 25: Best-selling MLS player jerseys, 2024 season
- Lionel Messi - Inter Miami CF
- Luis Suárez - Inter Miami CF
- Denis Bouanga - LAFC
- Luciano Acosta - FC Cincinnati
- Cucho Hernández - Columbus Crew
- Olivier Giroud - LAFC
- Riqui Puig - LA Galaxy
- Hany Mukhtar - Nashville SC
- Jordan Morris - Seattle Sounders FC
- Pedro de la Vega - Seattle Sounders FC
- Sergio Busquets - Inter Miami CF
- Jacob Shaffelburg - Nashville SC
- Eduard Löwen - St. Louis CITY SC
- João Klauss - St. Louis CITY SC
- Jordi Alba - Inter Miami CF
- Darlington Nagbe - Columbus Crew
- Emil Forsberg - New York Red Bulls
- Sebastián Driussi - Austin FC
- Christian Benteke - D.C. United
- Brian Gutiérrez - Chicago Fire FC
- João Paulo - Seattle Sounders FC
- John Tolkin - New York Red Bulls
- Dániel Gazdag - Philadelphia Union
- Raúl Ruidíaz - Seattle Sounders FC
- Diego Chará - Portland Timbers
Fast facts
- Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders FC led all MLS clubs with four players each on the top 25 list.
- Four are first-year MLS players: Pedro de la Vega (Seattle Sounders FC), Emil Forsberg (New York Red Bulls), Olivier Giroud (LAFC), Luis Suárez (Inter Miami CF).
- Six players are aged 25 or younger: Pedro de la Vega (23), Brian Gutiérrez (21), Cucho Hernández (25), Riqui Puig (25), Jacob Shaffelburg (24), John Tolkin (22).
- Three players have featured for the US men’s national team: Jordan Morris, Darlington Nagbe, John Tolkin.
- Three players have won a FIFA World Cup: Sergio Busquets (Spain), Olivier Giroud (France), Lionel Messi (Argentina).
- Eight players have played in a FIFA World Cup match: Jordi Alba (Spain), Sergio Busquets (Spain), Emil Forsberg (Sweden), Olivier Giroud (France), Lionel Messi (Argentina), Jordan Morris (United States), Raúl Ruidíaz (Peru), Luis Suárez (Uruguay).
- Fourteen countries and 14 MLS clubs are represented.
These rankings are based on overall retail sales of adidas MLS jerseys on MLSstore.com from January 1 through August 31, 2024.
