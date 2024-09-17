Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez top 25 most popular MLS jerseys

In his second MLS season, Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi again has the top-selling jersey in the league.

Below are the rankings, based on adidas MLS jerseys sold on MLSstore.com , powered by Fanatics.

Fast facts

Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders FC led all MLS clubs with four players each on the top 25 list.

Three players have featured for the US men’s national team: Jordan Morris, Darlington Nagbe, John Tolkin.

Three players have won a FIFA World Cup: Sergio Busquets (Spain), Olivier Giroud (France), Lionel Messi (Argentina).

Eight players have played in a FIFA World Cup match: Jordi Alba (Spain), Sergio Busquets (Spain), Emil Forsberg (Sweden), Olivier Giroud (France), Lionel Messi (Argentina), Jordan Morris (United States), Raúl Ruidíaz (Peru), Luis Suárez (Uruguay).

Fourteen countries and 14 MLS clubs are represented.

These rankings are based on overall retail sales of adidas MLS jerseys on MLSstore.com from January 1 through August 31, 2024.

