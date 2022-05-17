Lionel Messi linked to Inter Miami as David Beckham meets PSG players

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

UPDATE: Inter Miami CF officials have denied that Lionel Messi is poised to join the club, per a report from Michelle Kaufman of The Miami Herald.

Further, Messi's agent told Le Parisien that such rumors are "completely false" and Messi has not "decided on his future."

Messi certainly could come to MLS one day, but this iteration seems on the backburner for now.

ORIGINAL: Few people in global soccer have more connections than Inter Miami CF co-owner David Beckham, full stop.

So on Monday, it came as no surprise when Beckham posted several Instagram photos from Doha, Qatar with Paris-Saint Germain players.

The former LA Galaxy star exchanged laughs and conversations with Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos and Marco Verratti.

Beckham’s Instagram post comes amid reports Messi may come to Inter Miami in the summer of 2023, with a reported 35% ownership stake connected to his potential arrival. The news stems from Alex Candal of DIRECTV Sports.

That move doesn’t seem imminent, but it continues a long line of the Argentine superstar being linked to Beckham’s South Florida-based club. The 34-year-old forward is under contract at PSG through June 2023, so the timelines could align.

Messi is arguably the greatest soccer player of all time, winning seven Ballon D’Or awards during his esteemed FC Barcelona career. He joined PSG last summer, departing Spain’s top flight for France’s highest-profile club.

Inter Miami are in their third season as an MLS team and in late April got a lease agreement approved to build the ​​Miami Freedom Park project, giving them a path toward a 25,000-seat stadium in the city.

Inter Miami CF

Related Stories

Power Rankings: NYCFC, FC Dallas zoom into top spots after Week 11
Recap: Inter Miami CF 2, DC United 2
US Open Cup draw: 13 MLS teams learn Round of 16 opponent
More News
More News
Houston Dynamo denied appeal of Adam Lundqvist red card
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Houston Dynamo denied appeal of Adam Lundqvist red card
MLS Players Association releases 2022 player salaries guide

MLS Players Association releases 2022 player salaries guide
Marco Etcheverry savors Hall of Fame call, MLS legacy: “We were the first, the pioneers”
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Marco Etcheverry savors Hall of Fame call, MLS legacy: “We were the first, the pioneers”
Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 12

Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 12
Time for Sporting Kansas City to rebuild as 2022 slide continues?
Extratime

Time for Sporting Kansas City to rebuild as 2022 slide continues?
World Cup outlook: Are USMNT’s established MLS players rising or falling?
Voices: Joseph Lowery

World Cup outlook: Are USMNT’s established MLS players rising or falling?
More News
Video
Video
Breaking down Minnesota's struggles
7:37

Breaking down Minnesota's struggles
Is it time for an SKC rebuild?
18:38

Is it time for an SKC rebuild?
TURNER TIME! Can anyone top New England's keeper in Week 11? What A Save!
1:06

TURNER TIME! Can anyone top New England's keeper in Week 11? What A Save!
Whose season is in danger of slipping away?
1:27:59

Whose season is in danger of slipping away?
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10