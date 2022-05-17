Lionel Messi linked to Inter Miami as David Beckham meets PSG players

Beckham’s Instagram post comes amid reports Messi may come to Inter Miami in the summer of 2023, with a reported 35% ownership stake connected to his potential arrival. The news stems from Alex Candal of DIRECTV Sports .

That move doesn’t seem imminent, but it continues a long line of the Argentine superstar being linked to Beckham’s South Florida-based club. The 34-year-old forward is under contract at PSG through June 2023, so the timelines could align.