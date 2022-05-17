Lionel Messi linked to Inter Miami as David Beckham meets PSG players

UPDATE: Inter Miami CF officials have denied that Lionel Messi is poised to join the club, per a report from Michelle Kaufman of The Miami Herald.
Further, Messi's agent told Le Parisien that such rumors are "completely false" and Messi has not "decided on his future."
Messi certainly could come to MLS one day, but this iteration seems on the backburner for now.
ORIGINAL: Few people in global soccer have more connections than Inter Miami CF co-owner David Beckham, full stop.
So on Monday, it came as no surprise when Beckham posted several Instagram photos from Doha, Qatar with Paris-Saint Germain players.
The former LA Galaxy star exchanged laughs and conversations with Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos and Marco Verratti.
Beckham’s Instagram post comes amid reports Messi may come to Inter Miami in the summer of 2023, with a reported 35% ownership stake connected to his potential arrival. The news stems from Alex Candal of DIRECTV Sports.
That move doesn’t seem imminent, but it continues a long line of the Argentine superstar being linked to Beckham’s South Florida-based club. The 34-year-old forward is under contract at PSG through June 2023, so the timelines could align.
Messi is arguably the greatest soccer player of all time, winning seven Ballon D’Or awards during his esteemed FC Barcelona career. He joined PSG last summer, departing Spain’s top flight for France’s highest-profile club.
Inter Miami are in their third season as an MLS team and in late April got a lease agreement approved to build the Miami Freedom Park project, giving them a path toward a 25,000-seat stadium in the city.