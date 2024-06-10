Lionel Messi leads top-selling MLS jerseys in 2024

During his second season with Inter Miami CF, Lionel Messi has the top-selling jersey in Major League Soccer.
The Argentine icon is followed by Inter Miami teammate Luis Suárez (No. 2). FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta, the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP, is No. 3. Columbus Crew forward Cucho Hernández (No. 4) and LA Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig (No. 5) round out the top five.
The below rankings are based on adidas MLS jerseys sold on MLSstore.com, powered by Fanatics.
Top 25: Best-selling MLS player jerseys, 2024 season
- Lionel Messi - Inter Miami CF
- Luis Suárez - Inter Miami CF
- Luciano Acosta - FC Cincinnati
- Cucho Hernández - Columbus Crew
- Riqui Puig - LA Galaxy
- Pedro de la Vega - Seattle Sounders FC
- Jordan Morris - Seattle Sounders FC
- Hany Mukhtar - Nashville SC
- Giorgos Giakoumakis - Atlanta United
- Emil Forsberg - New York Red Bulls
- João Paulo - Seattle Sounders FC
- Aidan Morris - Columbus Crew
- Jacob Shaffelburg - Nashville SC
- Darlington Nagbe - Columbus Crew
- Brian Gutiérrez - Chicago Fire FC
- Héctor Herrera - Houston Dynamo FC
- Carles Gil - New England Revolution
- Jordi Alba - Inter Miami CF
- José Martínez - Philadelphia Union
- John Tolkin - New York Red Bulls
- Cristian Roldan - Seattle Sounders FC
- Bongokuhle Hlongwane - Minnesota United FC
- Teemu Pukki - Minnesota United FC
- Sergio Busquets - Inter Miami CF
- Benjamin Cremaschi - Inter Miami CF
Fast facts
- Inter Miami CF (5) have the most players represented, followed by Seattle Sounders FC (4) and reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions Columbus Crew (3).
- Fourteen different nationalities are represented, led by the United States (7), Spain (4) and Argentina (3).
- Ten players were 2023 MLS All-Stars.
- Three Landon Donovan MLS MVPs: Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati), Carles Gil (New England Revolution) and Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC).
- Three first-year MLS players: Emil Forsberg (New York Red Bulls), Pedro de la Vega (Seattle Sounders FC) and Luis Suárez (Inter Miami CF).
- Two players have won a FIFA World Cup: Sergio Busquets (Spain) and Lionel Messi (Argentina).
- Six players aged 23 or younger: Benjamin Cremaschi (19), Pedro de la Vega (23), Brian Gutiérrez (20), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (23), Aidan Morris (22) and John Tolkin (21).
