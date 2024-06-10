Jerseys

Lionel Messi leads top-selling MLS jerseys in 2024

During his second season with Inter Miami CF, Lionel Messi has the top-selling jersey in Major League Soccer.

The Argentine icon is followed by Inter Miami teammate Luis Suárez (No. 2). FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta, the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP, is No. 3. Columbus Crew forward Cucho Hernández (No. 4) and LA Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig (No. 5) round out the top five.

The below rankings are based on adidas MLS jerseys sold on MLSstore.com, powered by Fanatics.

Top 25: Best-selling MLS player jerseys, 2024 season

  1. Lionel Messi - Inter Miami CF
  2. Luis Suárez - Inter Miami CF
  3. Luciano Acosta - FC Cincinnati
  4. Cucho Hernández - Columbus Crew
  5. Riqui Puig - LA Galaxy
  6. Pedro de la Vega - Seattle Sounders FC
  7. Jordan Morris - Seattle Sounders FC
  8. Hany Mukhtar - Nashville SC
  9. Giorgos Giakoumakis - Atlanta United
  10. Emil Forsberg - New York Red Bulls
  11. João Paulo - Seattle Sounders FC
  12. Aidan Morris - Columbus Crew
  13. Jacob Shaffelburg - Nashville SC
  14. Darlington Nagbe - Columbus Crew
  15. Brian Gutiérrez - Chicago Fire FC
  16. Héctor Herrera - Houston Dynamo FC
  17. Carles Gil - New England Revolution
  18. Jordi Alba - Inter Miami CF
  19. José Martínez - Philadelphia Union
  20. John Tolkin - New York Red Bulls
  21. Cristian Roldan - Seattle Sounders FC
  22. Bongokuhle Hlongwane - Minnesota United FC
  23. Teemu Pukki - Minnesota United FC
  24. Sergio Busquets - Inter Miami CF
  25. Benjamin Cremaschi - Inter Miami CF

Fast facts

  • Inter Miami CF (5) have the most players represented, followed by Seattle Sounders FC (4) and reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions Columbus Crew (3).
  • Fourteen different nationalities are represented, led by the United States (7), Spain (4) and Argentina (3).
  • Ten players were 2023 MLS All-Stars.
  • Three Landon Donovan MLS MVPs: Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati), Carles Gil (New England Revolution) and Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC).
  • Three first-year MLS players: Emil Forsberg (New York Red Bulls), Pedro de la Vega (Seattle Sounders FC) and Luis Suárez (Inter Miami CF).
  • Two players have won a FIFA World Cup: Sergio Busquets (Spain) and Lionel Messi (Argentina).
  • Six players aged 23 or younger: Benjamin Cremaschi (19), Pedro de la Vega (23), Brian Gutiérrez (20), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (23), Aidan Morris (22) and John Tolkin (21).

