Level-headed: Cherundolo's emotions mixed after LAFC draw with Philadelphia Union

In one way of thinking, LAFC manager Steve Cherundolo could only be happy with Saturday night’s thoroughly entertaining 2-2 draw against the Philadelphia Union at Banc of California Stadium.

“Anytime you come back twice, you have to come away smiling and we do,” he said.

In another, he very much believed it could’ve and should’ve been three points for his side in a match billed as a potential 2022 MLS Cup preview.

Kwadwo Opoku pulled LAFC level in the first time 11 minutes after halftime with his third goal of the season. Franco Escobar did so the second time with his first goal for the club, scoring in the 82nd minute after Julian Carranza had restored the visitors' lead 15 minutes earlier.

Both were deserved following sustained responses in a draw that helped LAFC increase their lead in the Supporters' Shield race to three points. Yet there was muted frustration from Cherundolo as he considered the other data aside from the final score.

His team held two-thirds of the possession and took 75% of the game’s shots on target. The hosts also won the battle of expected goals created, by a narrower 1.4 to 1.1 margin.