Leagues Cup Guide: Everything fans need to know in 2024

If you're not watching in person , all matches can be viewed via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV .

This World Cup-style tournament features all 47 teams from across Major League Soccer and LIGA MX, pausing domestic competition as cross-border rivalry clashes unfold from July 26 to August 25 .

Leagues Cup returns better than ever in 2024, with Inter Miami CF and Lionel Messi looking to defend their title.

With Champions Cup spots up for grabs, Leagues Cup success serves as a key pathway towards the FIFA Club World Cup.

The two teams that reach the Leagues Cup final earn berths in the Concacaf Champions Cup , along with the winner of the third-place match.

The winner receives the Leagues Cup trophy, which features two bowls, one for LIGA MX and one for MLS, as well as prize money and bragging rights.

The teams are divided into 15 groups of three each. Additionally, two clubs receive an automatic bye into the Round of 32.

Groups were determined by a ranking system based on every club's points in the last 34 regular-season matches of 2023. Based on these point totals, teams were split into three tiers, with one team from each tier being placed in every group.

Leagues Cup features a World Cup-style format where every team plays at least two games. The bracket is split into two sides, East and West. In total, 77 matches are played across the US and Canada.

This season, the LIGA MX champion and the three top-ranked LIGA MX clubs are granted hub privileges. This will minimize travel and reward the clubs with pre-determined venues as the home team. The following LIGA MX clubs have hosting privileges through the…

Club America (Semifinal)

CF Monterrey (Round of 16)

Chivas de Guadalajara (Round of 32)

Tigres UANL (Group Stage)

If a match is won in regulation, the victor receives three points, while the loser gets zero. If a match ends in a draw, it will go straight to a penalty shootout, with the winning team claiming two points and the losing team a single point (no ties).