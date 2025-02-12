Jerseys

LAFC unveil 2025 Secondary Kit

25MLS_JerseyReveal-LAFC-16x9 (2)

MLSsoccer staff

LAFC have unveiled their secondary jersey for the 2025 MLS season, The 2025 Secondary Kit by adidas.

Inspired by high fashion and luxury, the LAFC 2025 Secondary Kit conveys prestige, craftsmanship and sophistication to evoke a sense of timeless elegance. Prioritizing artistic expression over direct product messaging, the focus is on positioning this jersey as a symbol of achievement, offering more than just a football jersey, but rarified experience and an aspiration.

LAFC 2025 - Full
LAFC 2025 - Collar
LAFC 2025 - Lower Detail
LAFC 2025 - Lifestyle

