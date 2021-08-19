Transfer Tracker

LAFC trade for top waiver spot, sign defender Julian Gaines

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

LAFC have signed defender Julian Gaines using the No. 1 spot in the MLS Waiver Order, the club announced Thursday. LAFC acquired the top spot from Toronto FC in exchange for $50,00 General Allocation Money and the No. 21 spot in the order.

After signing Gaines, LAFC go back to the bottom of the list.

Gaines, 18, made 12 appearances for the Las Vegas Lights, LAFC's club partner. His contract with the Lights was terminated prior to singing an MLS contract. Gaines has previously featured for various US youth national teams. Gaines is primarily a right back though can play up and down the right flank.

“Julian is a talented and exciting young player who has played well with Las Vegas,” Co-President & GM John Thorrington said in a club statement. “We are looking forward to continuing to work with him at LAFC as he continues to develop as a person and a player.”

Gaines made his professional debut with Austin Bold in 2019. He is the brother of Austin FC winger McKinze Gaines.

LAFC sit eighth place in the Western Conference with 23 points after 19 matches.

