LAFC sign Sergi Palencia to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

LAFC have signed defender Sergi Palencia to a contract extension through 2028 with options for 2029 and 2030, the club announced Tuesday.

The 29-year-old FC Barcelona product has tallied 1g/5a in 120 appearances (all competitions) since joining the Black & Gold ahead of the 2023 season.

A former Spain youth international, Palencia helped LAFC win the 2024 US Open Cup title and reach that year's Leagues Cup final.

"Sergi represents the competitiveness and commitment that we value at LAFC," said co-president & general manager John Thorrington. "His tenacity, consistency, and reliability on the field make him a key piece of our team, while his relentless drive and dedication to this club set the standard for his teammates.

"Re-signing Sergi to a long-term contract is a recognition of those qualities, and we are grateful to continue building with him as we pursue more trophies for Los Angeles. I would also like to thank Kosti and Sergio from his management team for their support throughout the process."

Before signing with LAFC, Palencia was teammates with Denis Bouanga at French side Saint-Étienne. He's also played for Bordeaux (France) and Leganés (Spain).